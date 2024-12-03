Banco Macro SA (BUE:BMA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Net Income and Robust Loan ...

Release Date: December 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Banco Macro SA ( BUE:BMA ) reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2024, totaling ARS91.3 billion, which is 293% higher than the same period in 2023.

FX income saw a significant decline, with a 43% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 98% decrease year-on-year, impacted by peso depreciation against the US dollar.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide updates on loan growth prospects for 2024 and 2025, and how this affects your ROE and capital consumption? A: We anticipate a positive real growth rate of 25% to 35% for loans in 2024 and around 40% in 2025, driven by increased demand and stable inflation. For ROE, we expect around 10% for 2024 and slightly higher in 2025. Our strong capital position allows us to support this growth without needing additional capital.

Q: What are your expectations for inflation and FX next year, and how will this impact your securities position? A: Inflation expectations range from 25% to 40%, with FX depreciation between 15% to 25%. We currently hold a long position in inflation-linked bonds but none in FX-linked bonds. We expect net interest income to grow by 30% to 35% in real terms next year.

Q: How do you foresee asset quality and NPL ratios evolving with the planned loan book expansion? A: Asset quality is under control, and we expect only slight deterioration. By the end of next year, the NPL ratio should remain below 2%.

Q: Are there any plans to raise debt in international markets, especially with the upcoming maturity of the 2026 Tier 2 bond? A: Currently, we have no plans to raise new debt in international markets. The 2026 Tier 2 bond is due at the end of 2026, and we feel comfortable with our current capital position.

Q: How are you managing the excess USD deposits, and what impact do they have on your margins? A: The recent tax amnesty led to an influx of USD deposits, but many are below $100,000 and can be withdrawn soon. We are cautious with liquidity management. The compression in USD margins is driven by competition, but we expect stabilization and potential improvement in the second half of 2025.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

