Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) A Top Emerging Market Bank Stock To Buy Now?

Market Outlook: Will October Bring a Pullback or a Rally?

In an interview on CNBC on October 8, Jose Rasco, CIO at HSBC Global Private Banking & Wealth Management discussed the current state of the stock market and the potential for a pullback. Rasco suggests that when the Fed starts to cut rates, fixed income tends to do well, particularly high-yield and investment-grade bonds. He recommends extending the duration and looking for quality credits. He also notes that historically, when the Fed eases, the US market tends to do well, especially during mid-cycle slowdowns. As a result, Rasco is looking for credit opportunities in Asia, particularly in India.

Rasco also mentioned that health care is a sector that tends to do well when the Fed eases. He notes that historically, health care has done very well in such environments, and it’s worth keeping an eye on. He also mentions that the growth-to-value ratio is currently at 2:1, which could lead to a mean reversion, making value stocks more attractive.

Paul Hickey, co-founder at Bespoke Investment suggests that a 1% decline in the market, which has already risen over 20% this year, is not necessarily something to get excited about. However, he does acknowledge that increased volatility is a concern, particularly with the geopolitical situation being the hottest it’s been in years, an upcoming election in November, and the impact of a hurricane in the southern United States. Hickey believes that the election and the hurricane are short-term events, but the geopolitical situation is a worry that could have a more significant impact on the market.

Despite these concerns, Hickey’s team has identified plenty of positives about the market, they believe that if a 5% pullback in the market were to occur, it would be a buying opportunity. In fact, Hickey notes that 5% pullbacks are more common in October than in any other month. Historically, when the market has been up 20% through the first three quarters of the year, October has been negative 7 out of 10 times, but the fourth quarter tends to be positive.

Hickey notes that the yield curve is flattening out, with the two-year yield flirting at 4% and the ten-year yield at 4%. This has implications for fixed-income investments, particularly with financials kicking off earnings later in the week. Hickey expects the yield curve to continue to flatten, which could impact the stock market.

Hickey notes that analysts have been lowering their earnings forecasts, which could set the bar low for companies to surpass. He expects the S&P 500 to see gains during the reporting period, particularly in sectors where the revision spreads are negative, such as technology, energy, and industrials.

While there are concerns about volatility and the geopolitical situation, there are also reasons to be optimistic about the market’s prospects, particularly with the Fed’s easing cycle and the potential for earnings growth.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy for under $10, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the 40 largest companies with stock prices under $10. From that list, we screened for companies that are trading at a forward P/E ratio of under 15 as of October 8. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.

Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 20

Forward P/E Ratio as of October 8: 8.77

Stock Price as of October 8: $2.735

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is one of the largest financial institutions in Brazil, providing banking, insurance, and investment services. The bank serves both individuals and businesses, with a vast network of branches throughout the country.

In Q2, Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) reported a 5% year-over-year increase in its loan portfolio, reaching $163 billion. This growth was driven by a 10.2% year-over-year increase in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and a 5.7% YoY increase in individual loans.

Banco Bradesco’s (NYSE:BBD) loan portfolio growth is a positive sign for the bank’s prospects. Management has been working to improve its risk management practices, which has led to a decline in non-performing loans (NPLs). In Q2, the bank’s NPLs decreased by 50 basis points to 4.3%, with a significant improvement in the 15-90-day delinquency rate.

Banco Bradesco’s (NYSE:BBD) net interest income (NII) also showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter to $2.78 billion. The bank’s net financial margin with clients grew by 5% QoQ, despite an 8.4% annual decline. This improvement in NII is a result of the bank’s efforts to increase its lending activities and improve its asset quality.

In addition to its strong lending performance, Banco Bradesco’s (NYSE:BBD) insurance division also delivered impressive results. Insurance revenues grew by 12.7% quarter over quarter and 6.4% year over year to $393 million. The net income of the insurance unit represented 47% of the consolidated result, highlighting the importance of this segment to the bank’s overall profitability.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) maintains a robust presence in Brazil’s growing middle-class and emerging market sectors contributing to its long-term growth potential. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is also focused on digital transformation, expanding its online banking capabilities and fintech offerings. Despite these positive trends, Banco Bradesco’s (NYSE:BBD) valuation remains attractive with a forward PE ratio of 8.77, which is 26.82% lower than the sector median of 11.98. Analysts forecast that the bank’s earnings will rise by almost 9% in the current year.

