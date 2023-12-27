BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.43

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.43 per share on the 16th of January. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

BancFirst's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

BancFirst has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, BancFirst's payout ratio sits at 24%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 28.5% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 34% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BancFirst Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.58, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that BancFirst has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for BancFirst's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

BancFirst Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BancFirst that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

