Ball (NYSE:BALL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 16th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Ball's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Ball's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 63.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ball Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.26 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Ball Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Ball has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.6% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Ball's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Ball has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

