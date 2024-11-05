The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Organic Growth ...

Total Revenue: $338.9 million for the third quarter.

Organic Revenue Growth: 14% overall; 7% at IAS, 26% at UCTS, and 14% at MIS.

GAAP Net Loss: $14.5 million or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income: $38.5 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: $72.8 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 60 basis points to 21.5%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $27.8 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.

Client Retention Rate: Approximately 90%, flat year-over-year.

New Business Production: $30 million in the quarter, a 36% increase over Q3 of last year.

Net Leverage: Reduced to 4.2 times.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Guidance: $325 million to $335 million.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $61 million to $66 million.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: $0.25 to $0.29 per share.

Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $310 million to $315 million.

Full Year 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: $140 million to $150 million.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWIN) reported a 14% growth in organic revenue and core commissions and fees revenue, showcasing strong business performance.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 14% year-over-year, with a margin expansion of approximately 60 basis points to 21%.

The company achieved a 15% increase in adjusted free cash flow, reaching $27.8 million for the third quarter.

The UCTS segment experienced significant growth, with organic revenue increasing by 26% and commissions and fees by 31%.

The company is on track to satisfy nearly all remaining earn-out obligations, which will improve net leverage and free cash flow profile in 2025 and beyond.

Negative Points

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWIN) recorded a GAAP net loss of $14.5 million for the third quarter.

The company faced a 4.7% headwind from rate and exposure compression, impacting revenue growth in the IAS segment.

There is a potential $10 million to $15 million EBITDA impact in 2025 due to obligations to help QBE source reinsurance.

The company revised its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance down to $140 million to $150 million, from a previous range of $160 million to $195 million.

The construction and employee benefits sectors, which are macro-sensitive, faced challenges, with construction revenues being delayed and employee benefits exposure remaining flat.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide clarity on the Westwood carrier capacity and underwriting profitability issues? A: Trevor Baldwin, CEO, addressed inaccuracies in recent reports, stating that the relationship with QBE is not definitively ending in May 2025. The agreement extends to May 2027 with reinsurance support. The builder program has historically outperformed industry loss ratios, and while there may be some economic erosion in 2025, it is already factored into financial expectations.

