Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) investors are sitting on a loss of 6.7% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 28% over a half decade. On the other hand, we note it's up 8.3% in about a month.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Balanced Commercial Property Trust didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Balanced Commercial Property Trust reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 3.1% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 5%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Balanced Commercial Property Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -6.7%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Balanced Commercial Property Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Balanced Commercial Property Trust that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

