Bakersfield and 2 California Cities Where the Cost of Living May Go Down While Trump Is President

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although California voted blue in 2024, it’s still going to be affected by President Donald Trump’s policies during his second term. While real estate prices tend to go up over time, some cities may become more affordable over the next four years.

Explore More: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Jeb Smith is a real estate broker, YouTuber and podcaster at Real Brokerage, LLC. He has more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and real estate industry, and highlighted three cities that could get cheaper under Trump.

“You’ll likely see cities like Bakersfield, Fresno and Modesto with a lower cost of living. These areas already have more affordable housing and could benefit from increased inventory and local job growth. They’re not as tied to the volatility of coastal markets, which means policies supporting affordability might actually help here,” he explained.

Here’s what you should know about each of these cities. Also, learn about the top 10 real estate markets in California.

Bakersfield

Bakersfield is around 110 miles away from Los Angeles. The city has the Kern County Brewery and Wine Trails, raceways and plenty of outdoor activities. It also offers plenty of entertainment options, such as the Bakersfield eSports Center and the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.

The average home price in Bakersfield is $389,444. The state has been attracting new people, but its growth rate is decelerating. For instance, Bakersfield achieved a 1.4% population growth rate in 2022, but that figure dropped to 0.8% in 2024. It’s still a healthy growth rate, but a lower growth rate can keep prices stable.

Another advantage in Bakersfield’s favor is that it’s away from coastal areas. Aspiring home buyers don’t have to worry about beachfront homes inflating the prices of other homes. Part of the reason coastal cities are so expensive is because people are willing to pay a premium for beachfront properties. Then, properties near the beach also get more expensive, even if they aren’t beachfront homes.

The city also has lower costs for essential expenses like groceries and transportation compared to California’s coastal cities. Those lower costs make it easier to keep up with the mortgage payments.

Find Out: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Fresno

Smith also highlighted Fresno, an agricultural city, as a place that may become more affordable over time. The average home value is $382,320. The city’s population increases by an estimated 0.18% each year, according to World Population Review. Immigration has played a role in higher populations, but Trump’s hard stance on immigration and planned deportations could lead to slower growth in the future.