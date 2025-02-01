Badger Meter Inc (BMI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales and Strategic ...

Quarterly Sales Growth: 13% increase year-over-year.

Utility Water Product Line Sales: 14% increase year-over-year.

Flow Instrumentation Product Line Sales: 1% increase in the quarter.

Operating Margins: Expanded 150 basis points to 19.1%.

Gross Profit Margins: Improved to 40.3%, a 110 basis point increase.

Quarterly Expenses: $43.5 million, up approximately $4 million year-over-year.

Income Tax Provision: 27.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

EPS: $1.04, a 24% improvement from $0.84 in the prior year quarter.

Primary Working Capital as a Percent of Sales: 20.8% at December 31, 2024.

Free Cash Flow: Record $47.4 million, up 32% year-over-year.

Full Year Sales Growth: 18%, surpassing $800 million in revenue.

Software Revenue: Exceeds $56 million, representing 6.7% of sales.

EBITA Margins: Hit a record 23% in 2024.

Smart Cover Acquisition: $185 million purchase price, approximately $35 million in 2024 sales.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) achieved a record year with strong fourth-quarter results in sales, operating profit, earnings per share, and cash flow metrics.

The company reported a 13% quarterly sales growth, building on a 24% increase in the prior year comparable quarter.

Operating margins expanded by 150 basis points to 19.1%, with gross profit margins improving to 40.3%.

The acquisition of Smart Cover is expected to enhance Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI)'s portfolio with sewer and lift station monitoring solutions.

The company generated a record free cash flow of $47.4 million in the quarter, up 32% year-over-year.

Negative Points

The income tax provision increased to 27.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 26.1% in the prior year period.

Expenses in the fourth quarter rose by approximately $4 million year-over-year, primarily due to personnel-related costs.

The acquisition of Smart Cover is expected to be EPS dilutive in 2025 due to the opportunity cost on interest.

There is macro uncertainty, particularly regarding potential tariffs, which could impact future financial performance.

Smart Cover's current high single-digit EBITDA margins reflect its scale and heavy growth investments, indicating potential challenges in achieving profitability improvements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on your exposure to Mexico manufacturing and contingency plans if tariffs are implemented? A: Kenneth Bockhorst, CEO: We have limited exposure to China as we've reshored much of our manufacturing to North America, including our operations in Nogales. While tariffs could impact everyone, we've consistently managed challenges like tariffs and supply chain issues by controlling what we can and acting with urgency.

Story Continues