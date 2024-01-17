Badger, Hammond, Stingray at 52-Week Highs

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Burger King plans to buy its largest US franchisee for about $1 billion in cash in a bid to fast-track an overhaul of hundreds of locations and win back customers.Most Read from BloombergBonds Slide as Fed’s Waller Downplays Need to Rush: Markets WrapIowa Latest: Haley Unveils New Ad, Looking to New HampshireTrump Scores Easy Win in Iowa With DeSantis a Distant SecondWhat Is Disease X? How Scientists Are Preparing for the Next PandemicMusk Pressures Tesla’s Board for