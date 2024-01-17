Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,701.42
    -246.67 (-1.18%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,738.04
    -27.94 (-0.59%)
     

  • DOW

    37,309.96
    -51.16 (-0.14%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7402
    -0.0011 (-0.14%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.63
    -0.77 (-1.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,481.41
    -824.57 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,009.60
    -20.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,911.88
    -15.43 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.40%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,784.23
    -160.12 (-1.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.09
    +1.25 (+9.03%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,430.90
    -127.44 (-1.69%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,477.75
    -141.43 (-0.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6815
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES AS RATE-CUT HOPES GET A REALITY CHECK

Policymakers push back against bets central banks will cut rates early and often in 2024

Badger, Hammond, Stingray at 52-Week Highs

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read


Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T.BDGI) hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $85.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Stingray Group Inc (T.RAY.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $197.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Troy Minerals Inc. (C.TROY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Wall Financial Corporation (T.WFC) hit a new 52-week high of $22.66 Wednesday. No news stories available today.