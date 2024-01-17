Badger, Hammond, Stingray at 52-Week Highs
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T.BDGI) hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $85.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc (T.RAY.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $197.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Troy Minerals Inc. (C.TROY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Wall Financial Corporation (T.WFC) hit a new 52-week high of $22.66 Wednesday. No news stories available today.