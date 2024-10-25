GuruFocus.com

Bactiguard Holding AB (OSTO:BACTI B) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Total Revenue (Q3): SEK73.9 million, an increase of almost 50% compared to the same period last year.

  • EBITDA (Q3): SEK9.9 million, indicating profitability on an EBITA level.

  • License Revenue (Q3): SEK47.5 million, an increase of almost SEK27 million, adjusted for currency effects.

  • BD Partnership Revenue (Q3): SEK33.3 million, an increase of more than SEK24 million.

  • Zimmer Biomet Revenue (Q3): SEK10.7 million, a decrease of just under SEK1 million.

  • Wound Management Portfolio Revenue (Q3): SEK17.9 million, an increase of SEK0.4 million.

  • BIP Portfolio Revenue (Q3): Just under SEK2 million, a decrease of more than SEK5 million.

  • Net Sales (Q3): SEK67 million, an increase of almost SEK22 million, corresponding to 48% growth.

  • EBITA Margin (Q3): 13%.

  • Operating Expenses (Q3): SEK56.9 million, an increase of SEK7.1 million.

  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities (Q3): Positive SEK8.3 million.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents (End of September): SEK106.4 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bactiguard Holding AB (OSTO:BACTI B) achieved profitability on an EBITA level for both the third quarter and year-to-date, demonstrating the effectiveness of their license-focused strategy.

  • Total revenues for Q3 increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year, reaching SEK73.9 million.

  • The partnership with BD showed solid growth, contributing significantly to the positive EBITDA and demonstrating a successful global collaboration.

  • The wound management portfolio performed well, continuing its trajectory of profitable growth, with significant results published in the British Journal of Surgery.

  • Bactiguard's infection prevention technology continues to gain interest from global MedTech players, indicating potential for future partnerships and revenue growth.

Negative Points

  • Zimmer Biomet terminated the agreement covering multiple orthopedic product segments, impacting Bactiguard's 2028 financial targets.

  • Revenues from Zimmer Biomet decreased slightly, and the termination of the agreement necessitates a review of financial targets.

  • The BIP portfolio continues to decrease as inventory depletes and production ceases, impacting overall revenue.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the timeline for FDA approval for Bactiguard's trauma products, which could affect future revenue streams.

  • Operating expenses increased in Q3, and while cost control is a focus, there is a need to balance investments with profitability.

and

Recommended Stories