Bactiguard Holding AB (OSTO:BACTI B) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Release Date: October 24, 2024

The wound management portfolio performed well, continuing its trajectory of profitable growth, with significant results published in the British Journal of Surgery.

Bactiguard Holding AB (OSTO:BACTI B) achieved profitability on an EBITA level for both the third quarter and year-to-date, demonstrating the effectiveness of their license-focused strategy.

Operating expenses increased in Q3, and while cost control is a focus, there is a need to balance investments with profitability.

There is uncertainty regarding the timeline for FDA approval for Bactiguard's trauma products, which could affect future revenue streams.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What makes you confident that Zimmer Biomet is committed to the long-term partnership, especially regarding trauma implants? Also, can you provide an update on the FDA approval timeline for the Bactiguard-coated trauma implant? A: We continue to work closely with Zimmer Biomet in the trauma area, focusing on regulatory pathways and commercial development. Zimmer Biomet has expressed strong belief in our technology and the importance of infection prevention. However, we do not have an updated timeline for FDA approval in these categories at this time. - Christine Lind, CEO

Q: Can you provide a detailed split of the SEK24 million in license revenues from Zimmer Biomet, particularly regarding the expanded agreement? A: The total revenues from Zimmer Biomet include license revenues, exclusivity revenues, and application development partnership revenues. Most revenues under the orthopedics agreement were recorded as exclusivity or milestone revenues. We do not provide a detailed split in the report, but revenues are recorded across the three categories. - Patrick Bach, CFO

Q: How would you describe the development with BD this quarter? Are the volumes above normal levels, or is this the new normal? A: We are pleased with the growth in our license revenues driven by the BD partnership. This quarter showed solid growth, reflecting the strengthening relationship. Whether this is the new normal will be proven in future quarters, but we remain confident in the continued growth of our partnership with BD. - Patrick Bach, CFO

Q: What are the next steps for expanding the wound management portfolio, given its steady growth? A: We aim to grow profitably by highlighting the benefits of our products, such as the Hydrocyn product line. We focus on strategic growth in core markets and continue to drive profitable growth in the wound management segment. - Christine Lind, CEO and Patrick Bach, CFO

Q: With good cost control this year, how do you plan to allocate resources for future projects in 2025? A: We focus on maintaining OPEX control while making necessary investments for growth. We aim to balance investments with profitable growth and remain committed to this strategy in 2025. Investments will be paced with developing new strategic partnerships to support future revenue growth. - Patrick Bach, CFO and Christine Lind, CEO

