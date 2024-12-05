Baby boomers were hit hardest by inflation last year. Here's what they buy compared to younger Americans.

Americans over 65 faced a higher inflation rate in 2023 than younger groups, based on the types of things they tended to buy. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Baby boomers were hit the hardest by inflation in 2023, driven by rising healthcare costs.

Healthcare costs outpaced overall inflation, and they make up a larger share of boomers' budgets.

Gen X fared better because they tend to have different spending patterns.

Senior discounts might be particularly handy these days for America's retirees and older workers.

In 2023, Americans 65 and older experienced the highest inflation rates among age groups based on the items they buy, per an analysis from Wells Fargo economists. The analysis found that mounting healthcare costs, which have outpaced broader inflation, particularly weighed on baby boomers, who are between about 60 and 78 years old. Older Americans did not spend as much on things like gas, which saw price declines.

It's not just healthcare that ate away at boomers' wallets. Business Insider analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual consumer expenditures survey for 2023 and looked at how Americans 65 and older spent on different categories compared to all households.

Across all age groups, health insurance made up around 5% of annual spending in 2023; for Americans over 65, it was just over 9%. That's likely making a big dent in their finances, with health insurance prices rising nearly 7% year over year in October, per detailed consumer price index data from BLS, more than double the broader year-over-year inflation rate in October of 2.6%.

In addition to spending more on health insurance, Americans over 65 disproportionately spent on healthcare itself in 2023; they devoted 13.4% of their annual spending to healthcare, while Americans of all ages allocated just 8% of their spending on the same expenses. They also outspent other Americans on life and other personal insurance.

People 65 and older spent more of their incomes on items subject to higher inflation than other age groups. For instance, older Americans devoted around 0.2% of their spending to postage — a small expense, but one where prices have grown by nearly 11% year over year.

Boomers also spent a greater chunk of their annual expenditures on maintenance, repairs, insurance, and other expenses. Year over year, the cost of repairing household items grew by 5%.

Meanwhile, Gen X households have weathered inflation better than other generations. Wells Fargo's analysis showed that Americans between 45 and 54 experienced 1.8% inflation year over year, while those 55 to 64 saw 1.9% inflation. This is because Gen X, on the whole, spent less of their budgets on items with high price growth like housing and healthcare.

