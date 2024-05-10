‘Baby boomers like me aren’t the lucky ones – we owe £150,000 in stamp duty’

David Forcey, 79, says his generation is accused of being 'bed blockers' but stamp duty is a huge disincentive - Heathcliff O'Malley

David Forcey, 79, lives in a five-bedroom house in south-west London with his wife. The two have lived there for 35 years.

To downsize from their £2.5m house to a £2m one, the retired couple face an effective stamp duty tax rate of 7.5pc on the entire value – requiring them to sign a £150,000 cheque to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Forcey said the tax is preventing people from downsizing and freeing up family homes.

“This argument about us ‘elderly’ people being bedroom blockers, I do understand. There are lots of young people on our street in their forties with small children. So this could be a great family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But stamp duty is a huge disincentive for us to move. It’s a very unfortunate tax.

“Our children tease us as the lucky generation, but we were paying 16pc interest rates on these homes once-upon-a-time.”

Mr Forcey thinks a better way to tax property owners would be on the capital gain they make.

“We’ve been here for 35 years. I appreciate that we’ve made a big capital appreciation which is tax free. So I do think at a lower level, there should be some sort of capital gain to pay.”

But as long as current stamp duty thresholds and rates remain, the couple will continue to live in their current home and resist moving.

‘A tax that blocks social mobility’

Sharon Scott agrees with the Forceys. The 68-year-old is a southerner at heart but moved to Yorkshire 20 years ago after becoming a single parent.

Now, her children are back where she began – sprawled across north London, Bedfordshire and Surrey – so she wants to move closer to them, especially since becoming a grandparent.

To buy a similarly sized house to what she lives in now, but in North Hampshire, Ms Scott and her husband would have to swallow a £90,000 stamp duty bill.

Sharon Scott, 68, would have to pay a £90,000 stamp duty bill to move closer to her children - Asadour Guzelian

If they were to downsize from a four-bedroom to a less spacious, three-bedroom detached house with a garden, they would still need to set aside over £11,000 for the transaction tax. As a result, they have put their hopes of moving on hold.

Story continues

The mum-of-two, who is also a step-mother, said: “If you moved the house we’re in now to the South East, it would be worth £1.5m. Here, it’s worth nothing like that. So, we have no choice but to downsize if we do move.

“Unless you have oodles in the bank, which many don’t, you’ve got to move within the envelope of what your house sells for. We’re already limited, moving from a cheap to more expensive area.

“People simply don’t have the money up here once they’ve retired, especially in Yorkshire. If we’re downsizing, we shouldn’t have to pay stamp duty at all. It’s an insidious tax, if there’s not enough of them already. To have to pay tax to move is awful. It stops social mobility.”

Ms Scott, who used to work for a home buying solicitor, is wary of temporary tweaks to ease the tax burden like Rishi Sunak’s stamp duty holiday – when the starting point of stamp duty was temporarily raised to £500,000 in England during the pandemic.

She said: “When the Government does anything, estate agents jump on it and house prices go up. Nobody saves anything. People were clamouring and getting upset that they weren’t going to benefit because the Land Registry couldn’t process documents fast enough.

“People then had to pay stamp duty when they thought they wouldn’t have to because their completion date fell outside the holiday. If they’d abolish it all together then this wouldn’t have happened.”

A third Telegraph reader, who asked to remain anonymous, lives in Surrey – where house prices have risen significantly over the past 15 years.

His house is worth £1.8m, and the type of house he would want to move to now costs £2.2m. The stamp duty bill on such a property would be £175,000

He said: “We are now trapped, as there is no way at all we’ll give the Government that much again. It boils down to several years’ income or a lifetime of private school fees.

“I would move tomorrow to free up my house to someone on the property ladder, but it would cost me too much to relocate where I live. So I stay put.”

Drastically different thresholds across UK

Mr Forcey and Ms Scott are not the only ones struggling to come to terms with a tax which has failed to keep up with house price growth. If it had, the threshold before the tax applies – which currently sits at £250,000 – would be over £100,000 more.

The Government is reportedly considering increasing this threshold in England by £50,000, to £300,000.

In Northern Ireland, stamp duty applies like it does in England. But other parts of the UK have different thresholds which are even more damaging to housing market fluidity.

In Scotland, “land and buildings transaction tax” replaced stamp duty in 2015. It kicks in at £145,000, charging 2pc on houses up to a value of £250,000. Any value over this up to £325,000 is charged at 5pc – but then the tax jumps to 10pc on anything after that up to £750,000, and then jumps again to 12pc.

This means in Scotland, a £450,000 home would incur a £18,350 tax bill – but in England, the same valued property would incur a significantly lesser £10,000 bill.

On top of that, if buyers have not been able to sell their current property by the time they come to buy again – usually to downsize – they also face a 6pc additional dwelling surcharge. In England, this surcharge is 3pc.

Mark Dyason, an Edinburgh-based mortgage broker, said Scotland’s burdensome tax system was especially placing pressure on movers in higher value areas – including Edinburgh, East Lothian, Glasgow, St Andrews, and parts of Aberdeen.

Mr Dyason added: “The bill when buying can come as a real shock for some of my clients. People who want to downsize and buy before selling get really hit by the 6pc additional dwelling surcharge.

“Even if they will get it back, it really hits the budgeting when looking to make the move.”

One reader, who lives north of the border but asked not to be identified, said as he approaches retirement the prospect of downsizing is appealing – not least to reduce utility bills and maintenance costs.

“However, the past 10 to 15 years has seen our house value either stagnate or reduce – with four and five bedroomed properties taking the biggest hit. Now, with a general tightening of the economy, higher interest rates, higher levels of personal income tax and excessive stamp duty our single most valuable asset is all but unsaleable.

“The stagnation in the market makes larger homes impossible to sell unless prices are slashed by a further 15pc to 20pc. From a less selfish perspective, my wife and I are sitting in a 20-year-old, well-maintained, four-bedroom home rather than a much smaller property because we feel it is better to enjoy the size than take the hit on the property value.”

In Wales, “land transaction tax” was brought in six years ago. The threshold before paying tax on a property purchase is £225,000, after which a 6pc rate kicks in up to £400,000, and then a 7.5pc rate.

Should the seller pay stamp duty?

Some in the industry have suggested that property sellers, rather than buyers, should foot the stamp duty bill – and that it shouldn’t affect people downsizing at all.

Simon Gerrard, of Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents, argues that the temporary tweaks to stamp duty policy “will prove to be as impactful to the housing crisis as using an oven mitt to mop up a major oil spill”.

He is currently championing a campaign to completely reverse the tax so it is paid by the seller, and scrapped entirely for older homeowners looking to downsize.

Mr Gerrard said: “By reversing the tax, the Government could inject some much-needed flexibility into the market – supporting first-time buyers onto the property ladder and incentivising older homeowners to downsize, increasing the affordability of larger houses for second steppers with families.

“The result would be a market that is responsive to people’s housing needs rather than blocking property-owning ambitions.”

The estate agent boss is not the first to suggest this.

In January 2018, John Stevenson – Conservative MP for Carlisle – argued in a Westminster Hall debate: “Stamp duty is effectively a buyer’s tax. My proposal is simple: change the tax to a sales transaction tax, so that the responsibility for paying stamp duty transfers from the buyer to the seller.

“I believe that those who own their property are in a better position to pay the tax when they sell.”

In response, former Treasury minister Mel Stride said his department had done “considerable research” into such a change but raised a number of objections.

One was that switching the formal liability of stamp duty to the seller would “be likely to have a limited effect” on the overall cost of purchasing a house, because the cost of stamp duty is “usually reflected in the value of the property”.

In November 2017, Conservative chancellor Philip Hammond announced a new stamp duty relief for first-time buyers. For purchases up to £300,000, he abolished stamp duty altogether.

So another of Mr Stride’s arguments was that at the time, government figures suggested the vast majority (80pc) of first-time buyers were not affected by stamp duty, and that 95pc had benefited from recent changes.

“Before those changes, of course his proposal would have made a significant difference,” said Mr Stride.

But the effects of Mr Hammond’s changes didn’t last long. Residential stamp duty land tax receipts surged 15pc between 2022 and 2023, to £11.7bn.

As a result, property transaction volumes have plummeted – and so has the Treasury’s tax take, with receipts expected to fall by 25pc this year.