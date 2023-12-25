Dissecting the Dividend Profile of BAB Inc (BABB)

BAB Inc(BABB) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2024-01-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into BAB Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BAB Inc Do?

BAB Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, and SweetDuet trade names. The company also sells its trademark bagels, muffins, and coffee through nontraditional channels of distribution, including under licensing agreements with Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard and Green Beans Coffee. It operates approximately 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units across 20 states in the United States and one international location.

BAB Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at BAB Inc's Dividend History

BAB Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down BAB Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BAB Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.48%, suggesting an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.00% per year, and over the past decade, BAB Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.80%. The 5-year yield on cost of BAB Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-08-31, BAB Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.57, indicating a balanced approach to dividend distribution and earnings retention. BAB Inc's profitability rank, as of the same date, is an impressive 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects and consistent net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The sustainability of dividends is also contingent on a company's growth metrics. BAB Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory. Furthermore, BAB Inc's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate reflect a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 2.30%, albeit underperforming approximately 66.18% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on BAB Inc's Dividend Fortitude

Considering BAB Inc's consistent dividend payments, reasonable payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. While the dividend growth rate and revenue growth may not be stellar, the high yield and stability of payments could be attractive for those seeking regular income. Investors are encouraged to consider these factors in the context of their individual investment strategies and risk tolerance. For further research and screening of high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

