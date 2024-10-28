GuruFocus.com

B3 Consulting Group AB (LTS:0RL1) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and ...

GuruFocus News
2 min read

  • EBITDA: Positive EBITDA of 14% in Q3 2024.

  • Number of Employees: Total of 226 employees, including consultants and operations team.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • B3 Consulting Group AB (LTS:0RL1) reported a positive EBITDA growth of 14% in Q3 2024, which is notable in the IT consulting sector.

  • The company has successfully expanded its operations in Poland, with all employees based there and projects running in seven different markets.

  • Over 80% of B3 Consulting Group AB (LTS:0RL1)'s customers are acquired through cold-calling campaigns, including large international enterprises.

  • The company has developed a structured model to improve awareness, engagement, and efficiency among employees, contributing to its growth.

  • B3 Consulting Group AB (LTS:0RL1) aims to differentiate itself by enhancing the quality of IT consulting services in Poland through its CARE3 model.

Negative Points

  • The competitive landscape in Poland is intense, with numerous foreign and local companies competing in the IT consulting space.

  • Despite the positive growth, the company acknowledges challenges in the market and the need to continuously adapt to changing conditions.

  • B3 Consulting Group AB (LTS:0RL1) is a small player in the Polish IT sector, with less than 200 employees out of over 700,000 IT specialists in the country.

  • There is no single report defining the market share of IT consulting firms in Poland, making it difficult for the company to gauge its exact market position.

  • The company is not yet satisfied with its utilization rate, indicating room for improvement in maximizing its existing resources.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the Polish market still strong? A: Rafal Dabkowski, CEO, stated that the Polish market remains strong with continued GDP growth and significant foreign investments. The IT sector is becoming increasingly important, presenting numerous opportunities despite challenges.

Q: What is the current competitive landscape, and who are your main competitors? A: Rafal Dabkowski explained that the competitive landscape includes both foreign and Polish companies of varying sizes. Key competitors include SII, 7N, Magine, and Millennium Bright, among others.

Q: What is your current market share, and is there potential to increase it? A: Rafal Dabkowski mentioned that while there is no specific report on market share, B3 Consulting is a small part of the 700,000 IT specialists in Poland, indicating significant growth potential.

and

Recommended Stories