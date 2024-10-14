Is B2Gold (BTG) The Most Undervalued Gold Mining Stock To Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy for Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) stands against the other most undervalued stocks to buy for under $10.

Market Outlook: Will October Bring a Pullback or a Rally?

In an interview on CNBC on October 8, Jose Rasco, CIO at HSBC Global Private Banking & Wealth Management discussed the current state of the stock market and the potential for a pullback. Rasco suggests that when the Fed starts to cut rates, fixed income tends to do well, particularly high-yield and investment-grade bonds. He recommends extending the duration and looking for quality credits. He also notes that historically, when the Fed eases, the US market tends to do well, especially during mid-cycle slowdowns. As a result, Rasco is looking for credit opportunities in Asia, particularly in India.

Rasco also mentioned that health care is a sector that tends to do well when the Fed eases. He notes that historically, health care has done very well in such environments, and it’s worth keeping an eye on. He also mentions that the growth-to-value ratio is currently at 2:1, which could lead to a mean reversion, making value stocks more attractive.

Paul Hickey, co-founder at Bespoke Investment suggests that a 1% decline in the market, which has already risen over 20% this year, is not necessarily something to get excited about. However, he does acknowledge that increased volatility is a concern, particularly with the geopolitical situation being the hottest it’s been in years, an upcoming election in November, and the impact of a hurricane in the southern United States. Hickey believes that the election and the hurricane are short-term events, but the geopolitical situation is a worry that could have a more significant impact on the market.

Despite these concerns, Hickey’s team has identified plenty of positives about the market, they believe that if a 5% pullback in the market were to occur, it would be a buying opportunity. In fact, Hickey notes that 5% pullbacks are more common in October than in any other month. Historically, when the market has been up 20% through the first three quarters of the year, October has been negative 7 out of 10 times, but the fourth quarter tends to be positive.

Hickey notes that the yield curve is flattening out, with the two-year yield flirting at 4% and the ten-year yield at 4%. This has implications for fixed-income investments, particularly with financials kicking off earnings later in the week. Hickey expects the yield curve to continue to flatten, which could impact the stock market.

Hickey notes that analysts have been lowering their earnings forecasts, which could set the bar low for companies to surpass. He expects the S&P 500 to see gains during the reporting period, particularly in sectors where the revision spreads are negative, such as technology, energy, and industrials.

While there are concerns about volatility and the geopolitical situation, there are also reasons to be optimistic about the market’s prospects, particularly with the Fed’s easing cycle and the potential for earnings growth.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy for under $10, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the 40 largest companies with stock prices under $10. From that list, we screened for companies that are trading at a forward P/E ratio of under 15 as of October 8. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.

Aerial view of a gold mine in Mali, showing the scale of the mining operations.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 22

Forward P/E Ratio as of October 8: 12.60

Stock Price as of October 8: $3.0215

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is a gold mining company that primarily operates in Africa and the Philippines. The company’s asset portfolio includes key mines such as the Fekola mine in Mali, the Masbate mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia.

On September 11, B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) reached a new agreement on terms with the Mali government for the Fekola Complex. As part of this agreement, B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) anticipates faster approvals for both Fekola Regional and Fekola underground projects. Initial gold production from Fekola Regional is expected to begin in early 2025, while production from Fekola Underground is projected to start by mid-2025.

B2Gold’s (NYSE:BTG) Goose project in Canada, located in the Back River Gold District of Nunavut, is also expected to come online in 2025, with an annual production estimate of over 310,000 ounces of gold. The project boasts total resources exceeding 9.2 million ounces.

In terms of valuation, B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) appears undervalued relative to its peers. The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.60, which is a 24.76% discount to the sector median of 16.75. Industry analysts maintained a consensus “Buy” rating on the stock, with an average price target of $4.30, reflecting a 34.92% upside from current levels.

In terms of valuation, B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) appears undervalued relative to its peers. The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.60, which is a 24.76% discount to the sector median of 16.75. Industry analysts maintained a consensus "Buy" rating on the stock, with an average price target of $4.30, reflecting a 34.92% upside from current levels.

