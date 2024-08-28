B. Riley lenders extend deadline for financial report, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) - B. Riley Financial's lenders have granted the company more time to submit an overdue financial report as the investment bank looks for ways to ease its more than $2 billion debt load, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Bankers put aside requirements for B. Riley to provide financial statements within 45 days after the recent quarter ended, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The additional time is being used to discuss amendments to B. Riley's loan agreements that would give the investment bank more flexibility, according to the report.

B. Riley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company were down 4.8% at $5.47 in morning trading.

