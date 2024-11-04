B. Riley-backed Vitamin Shoppe owner files for bankruptcy

Franchise Group, the company at the heart of a troubled management buyout that has devastated the stock of B. Riley Financial, has filed for bankruptcy — but plans to keep open most of its retail brands, including Vitamin Shoppe.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, announcing it already had a deal with about 80% of its senior secured lenders that would allow them to convert their debt into ownership stakes and continue operating the businesses.

The company's chains also include Pet Supplies Plus and Buddy's Home Furnishings. Its fourth retailer, discount furniture and appliance seller American Freight, will be closed. American Freight operates more than a dozen stores in California, including outlets in Torrance, West Covina and Palmdale.

Westwood-based B. Riley took the Delaware, Ohio, company private last year in a $2.8-billion management-led buyout that turned disastrous amid slowing sales for Franchise Group and a scandal involving ties between its founder, Brian Kahn, and Prophecy Asset Management, a hedge fund that federal prosecutors allege defrauded investors of $294 million. Kahn has denied any wrongdoing.

B. Riley took on $600 million in debt to underwrite the deal and lent Kahn $200 million over the years to establish Franchise Group and take it private — with most of the loan secured by shares of the retailer.

Read more: How one bad deal derailed this L.A. financial services firm

B. Riley founder and co-CEO Bryant Riley, in a letter to employees, said he felt "personally sick about this result," which would likely result in a total loss of any equity stakes in Franchise Group for the company, 69 employees and others, including wealth clients and institutional investors.

He added that the downturn in consumer spending and the scandal involving Prophecy could not have been foreseen, but that B. Riley is in "far better shape than folks give us credit for."

B. Riley has already announced that it would mark down its investment in Franchise Group by up to $370 million and record a loss of up to $475 million when it files its second quarter earnings, which it has yet to do.

Shares of B. Riley were down 13% to $4.95 Monday on the Nasdaq. The stock traded close to $90 three years ago.

Riley told The Times in September that the firm had lowered its debt related to the deal to about $380 million and was carrying $1.9 billion in total debt.

The financial services company has since been selling off assets to continue cutting its debt. Riley, in his letter, said that debt related to the Franchise deal would lower to $125 million by the end of the month.