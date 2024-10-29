B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LSE:BPM) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: Record Profit and ...

Consolidated Profit Before Tax: GBP29 million, an 86% increase from GBP15.6 million in the same period last year.

Net Asset Value (NAV): Increased by GBP23.7 million to GBP252.9 million, a 10.3% increase over 6 months.

Portfolio Valuation: GBP153 million, a 24% increase or GBP29.7 million in the period.

Total Shareholder Return: 12.1% over the period, compared to 7.9% last year.

Available Capital: GBP80.2 million, up from GBP4.3 million in July 2023.

Dividend Per Share: 10.72p, a 92.8% increase from 5.56p at January 31, 2023.

Loan Portfolio: GBP19.2 million, down from GBP28.9 million in January 2024.

Average Interest Rate on Loans: 10.7%, up from 9.9% in July 2023.

Cash Holdings: GBP80.2 million, up from GBP40.5 million in January 2024.

Investment Income from Cash: GBP1.6 million over the six-month period.

Equity Portfolio Value: GBP153.4 million, a 24% increase for the period.

Aggregate Dividends Paid: GBP4 million over the six-month period.

Release Date: October 23, 2024

Positive Points

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC reported a consolidated profit before tax of GBP29 million, an 86% increase compared to the same period last year.

Net asset value (NAV) increased by GBP23.7 million to GBP252.9 million, marking a 10.3% increase over six months.

The portfolio valuation rose by 24% to GBP153 million, demonstrating strong growth in investment valuations.

The company has a significant amount of available capital, GBP80.2 million, up from GBP4.3 million in July 2023.

Dividend per share increased by 92.8% to 10.72p, reflecting the company's commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

The increase in available capital was partly due to the disposal of Nexus, which may not be a sustainable source of cash flow.

The loan portfolio decreased from GBP28.9 million in January 2024 to GBP19.2 million, indicating a reduction in loan activity.

The average interest rate on loans increased to 10.7%, which could indicate higher borrowing costs for investee companies.

The company's NAV compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has decreased over the years, from 15.5% in 2017 to 12.1% in 2024.

There is a concern about the ability to find suitable investments for the large cash reserves, given the company's focus on early-stage investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the new business pipeline, particularly regarding CEE Specialty? A: Daniel Topping, Chief Investment Officer, explained that CEE Specialty came to B.P. Marsh through a former CEO of a portfolio company. The company was not interested in CEE's area, so the CEO approached B.P. Marsh. After due diligence, they found the team compelling and decided to invest, despite Central and Eastern Europe not being a typical investment area for them.

