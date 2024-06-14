Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,698.11
    -263.44 (-1.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,433.74
    +12.71 (+0.23%)
     

  • DOW

    38,647.10
    -65.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7275
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.11
    -0.51 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,999.40
    -825.06 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,424.24
    +6.37 (+0.45%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,326.40
    +8.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,038.91
    -18.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2380
    -0.0570 (-1.33%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,631.25
    +28.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    11.94
    -0.10 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,163.67
    -51.81 (-0.63%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,814.56
    +94.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6781
    +0.0007 (+0.10%)
     

B.P. Marsh & Partners Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£1.15 (vs UK£0.66 in FY 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£51.2m (up 58% from FY 2023).

  • Net income: UK£42.5m (up 78% from FY 2023).

  • Profit margin: 83% (up from 74% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£1.15 (up from UK£0.66 in FY 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

B.P. Marsh & Partners shares are up 8.3% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on B.P. Marsh & Partners' balance sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com