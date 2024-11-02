B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.19

The board of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.19 per share on the 30th of January. The dividend yield will be 8.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Estimates Indicate B&G Foods' Dividend Coverage Likely To Improve

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. While B&G Foods is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 5.6%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.36 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.76. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.7% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though B&G Foods' EPS has declined at around 61% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

B&G Foods' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about B&G Foods' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for B&G Foods (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

