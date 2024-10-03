B.C. NDP to unveil election platform, Conservatives promise to end insurance monopoly

SURREY, B.C. — B.C. NDP Leader David Eby is set to roll out the party's complete election platform as Conservative Leader John Rustad says his government would end the provincial insurance corporation's monopoly on basic vehicle insurance.

Eby has a news conference scheduled in Surrey as the province nears the midway point of the election campaign ahead of the Oct. 19 election day.

The New Democrats have already announced many components of the platform, including recent promises for an annual tax cut worth $1,000 for the average family starting next year, and a plan to fast-track factory-built homes.

Rustad says in a statement that ending the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia's monopoly would bring in competition, drive down costs and improve services.

His party has already pledged to end ICBC's no-fault insurance model, which they say is unfair to car accident victims by curtailing opportunities to sue for damages.

Rustad has a news conference planned in Vancouver and B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will be in West Vancouver to make an announcement related to the cost of living.

Election day in B.C. is Oct. 19, with advance voting starting on Oct. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press