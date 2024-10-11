AZZ Inc (AZZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Margins and Optimistic Growth Outlook

Revenue: $409 million, an increase of 2.6% from the prior year quarter.

Metal Coatings Sales: Increased by 1% compared to the prior year.

Precoat Metal Sales: Increased by 3.8% compared to the prior year.

Gross Profit: $103.5 million, or 25.3% of sales, up 90 basis points from the prior year.

EBITDA Margin (Metal Coatings): 31.7%, exceeding the prior year and target margin range.

EBITDA Margin (Precoat Metals): 21.1%, due to higher volume and improved performance.

Operating Income: $67.6 million, or 16.5% of sales, compared to $61 million or 15.3% of sales last year.

Interest Expense: $21.9 million, down from $27.8 million in the prior year.

Net Income: $35.4 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income: $41.3 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $91.9 million, or 22.5% of sales, up from 22.1% in the prior year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $119.4 million, compared to $118.3 million last year.

Debt Reduction: $20 million in the quarter, with total debt repayments expected to exceed $100 million for the full year.

Capital Expenditures: $59.5 million for the first six months, with $63.2 million expected for the fiscal year.

EPS Guidance: Increased to $4.70 to $5.10.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 2.7 times, improved from 3.4 times last year.

Release Date: October 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) reported a 2.6% increase in sales to $409 million for the second quarter, driven by market share gains and higher steel and coil coating tonnage.

The company achieved strong EBITDA margins, with metal coatings at 31.7% and precoat metals at 21.1%, exceeding target ranges due to higher volume and improved operational performance.

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) generated significant cash flow from operations, amounting to $119 million for the first half of the fiscal year, allowing for debt reduction and strengthening of the balance sheet.

The construction of a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, Missouri, is on schedule and budget, expected to be operational in early fiscal year 2026, with a long-term contract securing 75% of its capacity.

The company is optimistic about future growth, supported by diversified end markets, infrastructure spending, and potential benefits from Federal Reserve actions to lower interest rates.

Negative Points

Sales growth in consumer and industrial markets was down due to lower consumer spending and private investment, indicating challenges in these sectors.

The company faces potential headwinds from zinc price volatility, which could impact costs and pricing strategies moving forward.

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) anticipates a seasonal slowdown in the second half of fiscal 2025 due to typical construction activity declines and challenging sales comparisons from the previous year.

The company is still in the process of rebuilding its acquisition pipeline, which may take several quarters, potentially delaying inorganic growth opportunities.

Interest expense, although reduced, remains a significant cost, with $21.9 million reported for the second quarter, highlighting ongoing financial obligations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss AZZ's current appetite for acquisitions and any specific geographic focus? A: Thomas Ferguson, President and CEO, mentioned that AZZ is actively rebuilding its acquisition pipeline, particularly in regions like the Northwest Rocky and Southeast where they have less footprint. They are open to opportunities in galvanizing and precoat segments, though no immediate acquisitions are expected before the next quarter.

Q: How is AZZ addressing the impact of recent hurricanes on operations and reconstruction efforts? A: Thomas Ferguson explained that AZZ has facilities in affected areas like Tampa, which were evacuated safely. They have the capacity to support reconstruction efforts, with facilities in Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi ready to handle increased demand. The impact is expected to be seen with a three to six-month lag.

Q: What is AZZ's outlook on zinc price volatility and its impact on pricing? A: Thomas Ferguson noted that zinc costs are trending down, with a six to eight-month lag from LME prices. The company has largely disconnected its pricing from zinc costs, focusing on value-added services. Volatility is expected during the annual zinc supply negotiations, but no major concerns are anticipated.

Q: Can you provide insights into AZZ's capital spending plans post-Missouri ramp-up? A: Thomas Ferguson stated that each segment requires $25 million to $30 million for maintenance and growth capital, totaling around $60 million annually. There are no other greenfield projects planned, and any additional growth capital would be in the $5 million to $10 million range.

Q: What are the key factors influencing AZZ's sales and EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year? A: Thomas Ferguson highlighted that the guidance reflects expected market conditions, with a focus on public sector spending and infrastructure projects. Seasonal factors and potential impacts from hurricanes are considered, but the company remains optimistic about achieving the higher end of its guidance range.

