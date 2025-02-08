Axtel SAB de CV (MEX:AXTELCPO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenues and Strategic ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Positive Points

Axtel SAB de CV (MEX:AXTELCPO) achieved the highest quarterly EBITDA of the year and the best quarterly revenues in the last five years.

The company generated over $40 million in free cash flow in 2024, allowing for debt prepayment and reduced interest expenses.

Enterprise segment revenues grew by 8%, outpacing the market's 6% growth, with cybersecurity revenues increasing by 57%.

Axtel expanded its business presence into eight new states and renewed 99% of expiring government contracts.

The company launched innovative AI solutions, enhancing digital transformation and operational efficiency for clients.

Negative Points

There was a slight decline in wholesale segment revenues, despite overall growth in other areas.

Legacy voice revenues in the enterprise segment declined by 11% in the fourth quarter.

The government segment's revenues are subject to volatility, particularly around election cycles.

The company faces pricing pressure in legacy IP transit services, affecting wholesale segment revenues.

High interest rates continue to impact financial strategy, with a focus on debt reduction over dividend distribution.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you quantify the provisions during the quarter that were released, and what is the plan for the shares held in treasury? A: Provisions released in the fourth quarter were approximately 200 million pesos. Regarding the shares held in treasury, there is currently no intention to return them to the market. Last year, all shares in treasury were canceled at the extraordinary shareholders meeting, and it is likely that this will be done again this year, although it has not been decided yet. - Adrian de Los Santos, CFO

Q: What are the growth drivers for your revenue guidance, which is expected to grow 11% year over year? A: The main growth drivers include the maturity of our commercial strategy, focusing on cross-sell and upsell opportunities in the enterprise segment, double-digit growth in the government segment through multiannual projects, and low double-digit growth in the wholesale segment driven by dark fiber contracts and increased connectivity to the USA. - Armando de La Pena, CEO

Q: How are you addressing the volatility in government contracts, and what is the strategy for the company moving forward? A: We have been successful in renewing 99% of our federal government contracts, which gives us confidence in the future. Our strategy involves focusing on enterprise, government, and wholesale markets, developing specialized solutions for customers, and increasing our share with current customers. We aim to maintain a balanced P&L and balance sheet while achieving stable growth. - Armando de La Pena, CEO

