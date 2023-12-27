Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) stock is up an impressive 124% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 57% gain in the last three months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Axos Financial achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 18% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Axos Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Axos Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Axos Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Axos Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

