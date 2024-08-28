Axon Enterprise's (NASDAQ:AXON) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Axon Enterprise's (NASDAQ:AXON) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Axon Enterprise is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$154m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$766m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Axon Enterprise has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axon Enterprise compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Axon Enterprise .

So How Is Axon Enterprise's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 411%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Axon Enterprise's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Axon Enterprise can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 516% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Axon Enterprise does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

