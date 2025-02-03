Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON): The Rise of AI-Driven Public Safety with TASER & Auto-Transcribe

In This Article:
“Deep Research” is the name of the AI tool OpenAI launched yesterday. According to the GenAI star startup, it can conduct multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks. Deep Research is powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI’s o3 model which is optimized for web browsing and data analysis, as reported by Reuters.
This kind of technology is called an A.I. agent. AI agents can use other software on the internet, perform tasks, and learn from experience. It seems that artificial intelligence agents are going to be all the hype this year, as predicted by plenty of analysts and industry experts in the artificial intelligence world. Soon enough, there may be jobs that only AI agents could apply for.
“We’ve observed tangible progress, with the industry coalescing around the concept of AI ‘agents’ capable of executing a task on your behalf. At work, an agent could analyse customer purchase histories and automatically select and deliver personalized email promotions designed to boost sales”.
OpenAI said that all users have to do is give it a prompt which will enable OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT to find, analyze, and synthesize several online sources, be it text, images, or PDFs, to develop a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst.
“It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours”.
However, it does have limitations as it is still in its early stages.
“It may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumors, and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately.”
Currently, the AI tool is available on the web version of ChatGPT and will be rolled out to mobile and desktop apps within February. This is the second AI agent that OpenAI has launched this year, following Operator, a tool that can perform a variety of tasks such as creating to-do lists or assisting with vacation planning.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand and boasts a strong suite of AI-powered products such as Axon Auto-Transcribe and Draft One. On January 24, Andrew Sherman from TD Cowen maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $700.00. The company boasts potential for continued growth and has a strong market positioning, leading to the buy. Investors, particularly generalists and defense analysts, are bullish on the stock. The analyst has also pointed out Axon’s (NASDAQ:AXON) promising AI product offerings, particularly the Draft One and AI Era Bundle, as significant growth drivers for the company. There are strong performance expectations for TASER and Body Cam products as well. The potential for free cash flow margin expansion and opportunities in drone technology also contribute to the optimistic outlook.
Overall, AXON ranks 7th on our list of AI news updates investors should not miss. While we acknowledge the potential of AXON as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AXON but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
