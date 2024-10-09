Axogen Inc (AXGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Raised Guidance ...

Revenue: $47.9 million, an increase of 25.6% compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $5.6 million versus a loss of $0.2 million last year.

Gross Margin: 73.8%, down from 77.7% in the same period last year.

Net Loss: $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Net Income: $2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Operating Expenses: Decreased by 2.2% to $35.8 million from $36.6 million in Q2 of 2023.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: $19.7 million, an increase of 4.2%.

Research and Development Expenses: Decreased by 5.6% to $6.7 million.

General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased to $9.4 million from $10.6 million.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $27.1 million as of June 30, compared to $23.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Full Year Revenue Guidance: Raised to $182 million to $186 million.

Full Year Gross Margin Guidance: Adjusted to 74% to 76%.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported a strong second quarter with a 25.6% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

The company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.2 million in the prior year.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting confidence in continued growth.

The company successfully launched Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix, receiving positive feedback from surgeons.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) expanded its core accounts to 412, up from 347 in the previous year, indicating successful market penetration.

Negative Points

The company faced startup costs and challenges with its new processing facility, impacting gross margins.

Gross margin decreased to 73.8% from 77.7% in the same period last year due to higher relative costs from the new facility.

Despite improvements, Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported a net loss of $1.9 million for the quarter.

The transition to the new facility resulted in higher product costs, which may continue to affect margins in the near term.

The company anticipates potential deceleration in growth in the second half of the year, reflecting a cautious outlook.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the growth inflection in Q2, and why did we see a pickup in utilization? A: Karen Zaderej, CEO, explained that growth was broad-based across all products, including the flagship Avance product line, which remains about 65% of revenue. Innovations like Axoguard HA+ and Avive+ contributed, along with strong acceptance in newer applications like breast and OMF. Substantial growth was also seen in the trauma business, driven by focused sales efforts in high-value targets.

Q: Why does the guidance imply a deceleration in growth for the second half of the year? A: Nir Naor, CFO, noted that while Q2 results were strong, they included a $1.5 million benefit from procedure shifts. The guidance reflects a cautious approach, considering potential deceleration in key growth products and applications. However, if current execution continues, they expect to be at the high end of the guidance.

Q: Can you elaborate on the challenges faced with the new facility and how they were resolved? A: Karen Zaderej explained that initial startup issues included procedural errors leading to quarantined lots. These were resolved through investigations and engineering work, resulting in current yields and acceptance rates meeting expectations.

Q: What is driving better sales force productivity? A: Karen Zaderej attributed improved productivity to focusing on high-value targets, particularly in trauma, where building repeat business is crucial. This strategy has led to increased engagement and satisfaction among sales reps, contributing to the company's growth.

Q: What are the expectations for margin recovery after resolving facility challenges? A: Nir Naor stated that the margin guidance for the year accounts for Q2 results and startup issues. The margin will be influenced by selling more products from the new facility at higher costs, offset by higher capacity utilization and improvements. The expected margin range is 74% to 76%.

