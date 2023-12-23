AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase AXIS Capital Holdings' shares before the 28th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.76 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AXIS Capital Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of $54.63. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether AXIS Capital Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately AXIS Capital Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see AXIS Capital Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AXIS Capital Holdings has delivered 5.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy AXIS Capital Holdings for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating AXIS Capital Holdings more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for AXIS Capital Holdings? See what the seven analysts we track are forecasting

