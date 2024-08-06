AXA launches Hong Kong's first heatwave insurance to protect outdoor workers

AXA has launched a heatwave-related insurance product in Hong Kong, the first of its kind in the city, to provide outdoor workers cover as summer reaches its peak.

With a premium of HK$19.90 per person (US$2.55), the heatwave parametric insurance ensures individuals are eligible for a payout of HK$100, or an "anti-heatwave kit" of an equivalent value, when the temperature exceeds 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days from August to October, the French insurer said on Monday.

AXA said in a statement it will continuously monitor temperature levels and compensate customers when the predetermined trigger is met. Insured individuals are not required to prove damage or loss and are not required submit claim forms or supporting documents to receive the payout, it added.

"Global warming is driving extreme climate conditions, with Hong Kong's hot weather continuing to intensify and posing health risks to the public," Emily Li, chief employee benefits and wellness officer at AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said in the statement.

Like most parts of mainland China and the rest of the world, Hong Kong is seeing unprecedented heatwaves, with the city recording its hottest June in more than 40 years. In the past three decades, the annual mean temperature in Hong Kong has exhibited an increase of 0.3 degrees per decade from 1994 to 2023, data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed.

A recent study from the University of Hong Kong estimated that the 18 heatwaves recorded in Hong Kong over the last 10 years may have contributed to more than 1,600 deaths.

The worsening heatwaves could bring heightened risks for construction workers, property management staff, and those employed in the transport and utility sectors, who are routinely exposed to extreme heat, according to AXA.

"Corporations play a critical role in addressing these climatic challenges by ensuring an optimal employee benefits strategy to support and protect employees in this rapidly evolving world," said Li.

The Earth experienced its hottest day in recent history on July 22, according to a Nasa analysis of 60 years of global temperature data. Scientists have warned that 2024 has a 95 per cent chance of setting an annual heat record after 2023 was confirmed as the hottest year ever.

Global warming could not only directly impact businesses, households and individuals from climate change-related natural disasters such as floods and droughts, but also bring knock-on effects such as supply chain disruptions and health damages, which are usually more complex to model, according to Ernst Rauch, chief climate scientist at Munich Re.

For example, during extreme heatwaves, construction projects involving physical labour take 36 per cent longer on average to execute, and this will only grow more severe as climate change continues to impact temperatures, a 2023 study by British construction analytics and software firm nPlan showed.

Compared with traditional insurance, parametric insurance is a type of insurance contract that pays out a predetermined amount based on the occurrence and intensity of a specific event upon proof of loss.

Due to its flexibility, parametric insurance is gaining increasing popularity as it can offer protection from more frequent weather and climate-related risks, according to He Sisi, head of alternative risk transfer at Marsh Asia.

