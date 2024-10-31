Aware Inc (AWRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Challenges with Strategic ...

Total Revenue: $3.8 million, down from $6.4 million in Q3 2023.

Recurring Revenue: Increased 29% year over year to $2.8 million.

Operating Expenses: Reduced to $5.3 million, down 6% from $5.6 million in Q3 2023.

Operating Loss: $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $1.1 million in Q3 2023.

GAAP Net Loss: $1.2 million or 5 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $1.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $400,000 in Q3 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $27.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

Release Date: October 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE) reported a 29% year-over-year growth in recurring revenue, strengthening its foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

The company secured a $1 million booking with a European government, showcasing the effectiveness of its enhanced biometric orchestration and identity management platform.

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE) successfully reduced operating expenses by $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 2023, demonstrating effective cost management.

The launch of Aware ID as a no-code plug-in on the WordPress marketplace significantly expands the company's reach, enabling businesses to adopt secure cloud-based biometric authentication.

The company expanded its ABIS portfolio by securing two new term contracts and added another ABIS account in Q4, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Negative Points

Total revenue for Q3 2024 decreased to $3.8 million from $6.4 million in Q3 2023, primarily due to lower software license revenue.

Operating loss for Q3 2024 was $1.2 million, compared to an operating income of $1.1 million in the same period last year.

The company experienced delays in closing some larger deals, pushing them to Q4 or early Q1 of the next year.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3.2 million, consistent with the net loss of $3.1 million in the prior year.

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE) anticipates approximately $900,000 of one-time expenses in Q4 related to the CEO transition and hiring of an executive strategic adviser.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What do you anticipate your run rate revenue will be by year end? A: David Traverse, Principal Financial Officer, Treasurer: We are on track to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2024. This, along with seven new contracts and expanding partnerships across sectors like access control and digital education, sets us up for a strong recurring base in 2025.

