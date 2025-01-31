From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

The tariffs would also invite retaliation. Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, has already vowed to counterpunch by pulling American alcohol off store shelves in the Canadian province – no idle threat; Canada is the world’s No. 2 market for America’s distilled spirits (behind the 27-nation European Union).

Trump’s tariffs threaten to blow up the trade agreement he himself negotiated with America’s neighbors in his first term. His U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement – “the fairest, most balanced, and beneficial trade agreement we have ever signed into law,’’ Trump once declared -- was supposed to bring predictability to North American trade, giving businesses the confidence to make investments.

But when it comes to the self-proclaimed “Tariff Man,’’ Trump and his passion for plastering taxes on foreign goods, nothing is predictable, and nothing is ever really settled.

“Tariffs at those levels and at that scope would effectively destroy the agreement that Trump himself negotiated and always brags about,’’ said Scott Lincicome, a trade analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute.

The president says the 25% levies are designed to pressure America’s two neighbors to do more to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl into the United States.

Michael Robinet of S&P Global Mobility and many other analysts suspect the tariff threat is also designed to get Canada and Mexico to go along with America’s demands for changes to the USMCA when it comes up for renewal next year.

Robinet, executive director of automotive consulting at S&P Global, said he doubts that Trump will go ahead with 25% across-the-board tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports – what he calls a “shock-to-the-system’’ approach that would freeze the North American economy in a “Tariff Winter.’’ Instead, Robinet said, Trump might postpone or phase in the tariffs or initially exempt some industries to show Canada and Mexico how much worse things could get if he doesn’t get his way.

Trump pressured Mexico and Canada into agreeing to the USMCA five years ago, partly to narrow the United States’ big trade deficit – the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys.

It hasn’t worked out that way.

The U.S. deficit in the trade of goods of Mexico has widened from $106 billion in 2019 to $161 billion in 2023 (the last full year for which numbers are available). That is partly because Mexico has replaced China, locked in an ongoing trade war with the United States, as the source of many U.S. imports – furniture, textiles, shoes, laptops, computer servers.

