Aviva strikes £3.6bn deal with rival to create car insurance giant

Two of Britain’s biggest insurers have agreed to join forces after Direct Line accepted a £3.6bn takeover offer from Aviva.

Direct Line announced on Friday morning that it had agreed a 275p a share offer from Aviva.

It comes a week after the company had rejected a 250p per share bid, saying the offer was “highly opportunistic and substantially undervalued the company”. Aviva had also tabled a 261p per share bid on Thursday.

Direct Line, which owns the Churchill and Green Flag brands, has been seeking to engineer a turnaround under Adam Winslow, who joined from Aviva earlier this year.

It had rejected two approaches from the Belgian insurer Ageas earlier this year.

Panmure Liberum analyst Abid Hussain said: “We think the revised offer is good for both sets of shareholders – Aviva has not overpaid and Direct Line shareholders crystalise an attractive return.”

Direct Line was founded in 1985 as an arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, which was forced to sell the division as a result of the bank’s bailout in 2008.

The company has struggled amid increasing regulation of the car insurance market and was seen as being slow to raise premiums as rising inflation and a shortage of parts led repair costs to skyrocket.

It scrapped its dividend last year after a brutally cold winter meant it paid out more than expected to cover burst pipes and water tanks.

Aviva, under Dame Amanda Blanc, its chief executive, has sold off overseas businesses and sought to grow its UK and Ireland businesses through takeovers.

Direct Line and Aviva are the second and third biggest motor insurers in the UK respectively.

“The board of Direct Line remains confident in Direct Line’s prospects as a standalone company and continues to have conviction in the capabilities of the newly established leadership team to deliver the announced strategy,” the company said.

“That said, the board of Direct Line has carefully considered the proposal with its advisers and consulted with Direct Line shareholders during the offer period, and has concluded that the proposal is at a value that it would be minded to recommend to Direct Line shareholders.”

Aviva now has until 5pm on Christmas Day to formalise its offer. The bid is comprised of 129.7p per share in cash, a 5p dividend due to be paid before the deal completes and 0.2867 Aviva shares for each Direct Line share.

Direct Line shareholders will own around 12.5pc of Aviva if the deal goes through.