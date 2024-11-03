Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Among The Oversold NASDAQ Stocks to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Oversold NASDAQ Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) stands against the other oversold NASDAQ stocks.
The NASDAQ soared to an all-time high on October 7, getting a boost from tech and mega-cap stocks. In an interview with CNBC on October 26, Nick Colas, Co-Founder at DataTrek Research Nick shared his insights on the current market trends and the potential for the tech-heavy index to continue its upward momentum. Colas discussed the historical data on the index’s performance in the third year of a bull market, highlighting that in six out of ten instances, the index continued to rally, while in four instances, it did not.
Colas noted that the overall churn for the index in the third year of a bull market is 4.4%, which is not impressive, but attributed this to the four losing years of 1984, 1987, 1990, and 2011, which were marked by significant events such as the 1987 crash and the 1990 invasion of Iraq. However, when these numbers are excluded, the average return for the index in the third year of a bull market is 13.3%. Colas expressed his optimism that as long as there are no major catalytic events, the momentum is likely to continue, and the NASDAQ could see at least a 10% return, if not better.
Colas argued that the index’s performance has not been uniform, with other groups and small caps taking leadership occasionally, indicating a healthier market than in the 1990s, when tech stocks dominated. He also pointed out that while the NASDAQ is up 45% over the past 12 months, its three-year returns, including the 2022 bear market, are more modest, suggesting that the index still has room to run.
Colas acknowledged that valuations are high, but emphasized that valuations are notoriously bad at timing the market. He believes despite the high valuations, the NASDAQ’s momentum and the overall market trend could continue to drive the index higher.
The NASDAQ’s recent surge to an all-time high has sparked optimism about its future performance, with some experts predicting continued growth despite high valuations. While there are always uncertainties and potential risks, the current trend suggests that the index may have further room to run. With that in context, let’s take a look at the 10 oversold NASDAQ stocks to invest in now.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 oversold NASDAQ stocks to invest in now, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest NASDAQ stocks that have fallen significantly on a YTD basis and have a forward P/E of less than 15, as of October 23. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 33
Forward P/E Ratio as of October 23: 3.39
YTD Performance as of October 23: -55.07%
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is a leading global provider of car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products. The company operates well-known brands such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world including North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
On August 5, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a revenue of over $3.05 billion, a 2.4% decline compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Vehicle utilization for the quarter stood at 70.2%, with an improvement of approximately one point in June compared to June 2023. The company’s liquidity position remained solid, with $822 million available at the end of the quarter, complemented by an additional $2.9 billion in fleet funding capacity. The company also benefits from well-structured corporate debt, with no major maturities due until 2027.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is investing in technology, including analytics on in-life vehicle costs and process enhancements, which are anticipated to lower operating and SG&A expenses and improve the overall cost structure and profitability of the company.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is also focusing on fleet rightsizing by selling a record number of vehicles which aims to position the company for improved utilization and pricing benefits, which will positively impact future revenue and margins.
