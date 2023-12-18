Avingtrans plc's (LON:AVG) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

Avingtrans plc's (LON:AVG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Avingtrans' and the market's retreating earnings lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company can turn things around and break free from the broader downward trend in earnings. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Avingtrans?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Avingtrans' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.3%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 110% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Avingtrans is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Avingtrans' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Avingtrans' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

