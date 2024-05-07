Avient Corp (AVNT) Exceeds First Quarter Adjusted EPS Estimates, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Adjusted EPS: $0.76 for Q1 2024, surpassing the estimate of $0.69, reflecting a 21% increase year-over-year due to improved margins and lower net interest expense.

Revenue: Reported $829.0 million in Q1 2024, exceeding the estimated $818.43 million, and a slight decrease from $845.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Net Income: Achieved $49.4 million from continuing operations, falling short of the estimated $56.43 million.

GAAP EPS: Increased to $0.54 from $0.23 in the prior year, driven by better operational efficiency and cost management.

Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 revised to $2.50 - $2.65, up from previous guidance, indicating expected growth of 6% to 12% over the prior year.

EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 150 basis points to 17.3%, attributed to favorable product mix and raw material cost reductions.

Regional Performance: Noted resilience in the Americas with sales growth, and increased activity in Greater China from industrial and healthcare sectors, offsetting softer demand in Europe and Southeast Asia.

On May 7, 2024, Avient Corp (NYSE:AVNT), a leader in specialized and sustainable material solutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a significant increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and a strategic upward revision of its full-year earnings guidance. The detailed earnings report is available in Avient's recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Avient Corp operates primarily through two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The company's products, which include concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and specialized polymer materials, cater to a diverse range of industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. With a significant portion of its revenue generated in the United States, Avient continues to focus on innovation and sustainability in its offerings.

Story continues

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Avient reported a robust adjusted EPS of $0.76, surpassing the analyst's estimate of $0.69 and showing a 21% increase from the previous year's $0.63. This performance was primarily driven by better-than-expected customer demand, particularly from defense applications using their Dyneema fiber technology, and a decrease in raw material costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company posted revenues of $829.0 million, a slight decrease from $845.7 million in the prior year quarter, yet still ahead of the estimated $818.43 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin saw a significant improvement, reaching 17.3%, which is a 150 basis point increase year-over-year.

Regional Performance and Future Outlook

Regionally, the Americas showed resilience with year-over-year sales growth, while Greater China experienced growth primarily in the industrial and healthcare sectors. This growth helped offset softer demand in Europe and Southeast Asia. Looking forward, Avient anticipates an adjusted EPS of $0.71 for the second quarter, marking a 13% increase over the prior year. The company has also raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $2.50 from $2.40, with an upper limit of $2.65, reflecting an optimistic outlook on demand conditions and market opportunities.

Strategic Focus and Investor Insights

Avient's leadership emphasized their strategic focus on driving profitable, organic growth and expanding margins through innovation tailored to high-growth end markets. The company plans to detail its strategy later this year, aiming to enhance long-term sustainable growth.

Investors and stakeholders can expect further insights during Avient's webcast scheduled for May 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's investor relations webpage.

Financial Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Avient's approach to financial reporting includes both GAAP and non-GAAP measures, providing a comprehensive view of its financial status. Adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are key metrics used by management to assess corporate performance and make strategic decisions.

For detailed financial figures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by Avient.

In conclusion, Avient's first-quarter performance, characterized by strong demand and effective cost management, sets a positive tone for the fiscal year. The company's upward revision of its full-year earnings guidance reflects confidence in its strategic initiatives and market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avient Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

