Aviation giants bail out major Northern Ireland employer in $450m rescue

The bail out of Spirit AeroSystems will not guarantee all 3,600 roles at its Belfast plant - Spirit AeroSystems

Boeing and Airbus will provide $450m (£353m) in emergency funding to troubled supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which employs 3,600 people in Belfast.

The planemakers have stepped in to bail out Kansas-based Spirit after the company was hit by a recent drop in production, owing largely to the safety crisis at Boeing.

Spirit delivers whole aircraft fuselages to Boeing’s Seattle production lines, while its Belfast factory predominantly supplies parts to Airbus.

Under the terms of the bailout, Boeing and Airbus have agreed to inject $350m and $107m respectively to help shore up operations.

The latter pot of cash is expected to be used to prop up the Northern Irish plant, which produces wings and fuselage sections for the A220 jet.

Spirit said the bailout would address its “high levels of inventory and lower operational cash flows”, as well as “lingering effects brought on by the recent strike by Boeing employees”.

Spirit supplied a door plug that blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight in January

The company said last week that it expected to burn through $500m through the first half of next year, raising “substantial doubt” it would be able to continue as a going concern.

This cash injection will provide Spirit with a lifeline before its expected sale to Boeing in the coming months.

Boeing agreed to buy Spirit, a former unit that it had spun off two decades ago, back in July.

The deal came about following scrutiny of the supplier’s safety culture in the wake of a near disaster involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max plane.

Spirit had supplied a door plug that blew out of the jet at 16,000 ft and was subsequently found by investigators to have widespread quality control issues.

However, this bailout won’t in itself safeguard the future of the entire Belfast factory, as Airbus recently announced plans to acquire the relevant part of the plant that serves its own aircraft.

Spirit Aerosystems’ Belfast operations could be sold off piecemeal as aviation giants seek to purchase the elements they rely on - Leo Murray/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

An alternative buyer is now being sought for Spirit’s remaining Belfast operations, which make fuselage and tail sections for Bombardier business jets and housings for Rolls-Royce engines.

Even if a buyer is found, however, there are fears that splitting up the Belfast plant will mean it lacks the critical mass to thrive in the longer term.

Airbus, which has agreed to pay Spirit a nominal $1 while receiving $559m in compensation for assuming responsibility for the plant’s unprofitable activities, said it expected to sign a deal before the end of this year and remained confident that the transaction would close in 2025.

The threat to the Belfast plant comes as another Northern Irish business, debt-ridden Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff, remains in administration, with 1,000 jobs at risk in Belfast and sites in Scotland and Devon.