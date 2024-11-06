GuruFocus.com

Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Market ...

  • Total Revenue: $88.4 million for Q1 fiscal 2025, up from $86.9 million in the same period last year.

  • North America Revenue: $42 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

  • International Revenue: $46 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year.

  • GAAP Gross Margin: 22.4% for the quarter.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 23.2% for the quarter.

  • GAAP Operating Expenses: $35.4 million, an increase of $9.1 million from the prior year.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $30 million, an increase of $6.2 million from the prior year.

  • GAAP Net Income: -$11.9 million for the quarter.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income: -$11.1 million for the quarter.

  • Non-GAAP EPS: -87 per share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$7.7 million for the quarter.

  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $51 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Outstanding Debt: $81 million at the end of the quarter.

Release Date: November 05, 2024

Positive Points

  • Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 1.7%, reaching $88.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

  • The company has seen growth in its international revenue, which increased by 44% from the same period last year, driven primarily by the Palink acquisition.

  • Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) is experiencing a growing demand for its network management software, Provision Plus, which represents a significant upgrade opportunity for over 1 million Palink radios.

  • The company has successfully secured its first purchase order for the Prisa 5G router from an American utility company, marking progress in its private 5G business.

  • Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) is optimistic about its future, with expectations of stronger results in the back half of fiscal year 2025, supported by a strong bookings trajectory and a favorable demand environment.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 23% and an adjusted EBITDA of minus $7.7 million, indicating financial challenges.

  • Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) faced difficulties due to ongoing Tier 1 CapEx weakness and timing challenges from private network and international projects.

  • The global microwave market saw an 8% year-over-year contraction, impacting Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) as it was unable to offset Tier 1 weakness.

  • Gross margins were significantly impacted by lower volume and a mix shift away from North America towards international business.

  • The company had to manage higher operating expenses associated with the preparation for the stoppage of transition services with NEC, affecting profitability.

