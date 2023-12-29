Avi-Tech Holdings Limited's (SGX:1R6) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Avi-Tech Holdings' (SGX:1R6) stock increased significantly by 6.1% over the past month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study Avi-Tech Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Avi-Tech Holdings is:

6.3% = S$3.3m ÷ S$52m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Avi-Tech Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Avi-Tech Holdings' five year net income decline of 7.8% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Avi-Tech Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 20% over the last few years.

SGX:1R6 Past Earnings Growth December 29th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Avi-Tech Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Avi-Tech Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Avi-Tech Holdings has a high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (that is, it is retaining 20% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Avi-Tech Holdings.

Moreover, Avi-Tech Holdings has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Avi-Tech Holdings. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Avi-Tech Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

