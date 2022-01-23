Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,621.39
    -436.81 (-2.07%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • DOW

    34,265.37
    -450.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7951
    -0.0048 (-0.60%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    44,049.51
    +453.68 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    13,768.92
    -385.08 (-2.72%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7001
    -0.0066 (-0.93%)
     

Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

The Associated Press

