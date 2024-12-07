Average UK house price hits record £300,000 as demand remains undented

While affordability is squeezed, the enduring appeal of homeownership continues to fuel the market. Photograph: Johnny Greig/Getty Images

Another month, another record for house prices. On Friday, the UK’s largest lender, Halifax, reported that the average cost of a home had risen to just under £300,000 after a 1.3% jump in November.

After a pandemic, a cost of living crisis and a mortgage market meltdown two years ago, you might have expected prices to be roughly where they were five years ago – instead, they are up by more than 25%. So, how did the market defy the odds?

Clearly, it doesn’t cost £300,000 to buy a home in every part of the UK – Halifax’s headline figure, which is based on a methodology that tries to represent a typical house, disguises huge regional variations.

Its latest data shows an average of just over £200,000 in Scotland and Northern Ireland and £545,439 in London. But all have been trending upwards and are far more than incomes.

For years house prices were driven by cheap credit. In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Bank of England base rate was slashed, and mortgage rates followed.

In the first years of the 2010s the market was sluggish in many parts of the UK, while London roared on. But, eventually, prices started to go up everywhere. Low mortgage rates led in part to lower monthly costs, but also to larger loans, which drove up prices.

Related: The happiest place to live in the UK? It’s not London …

Government interventions such as stamp duty cuts and help to buy added further fuel to the fire, and, according to Halifax’s index, prices rose from an average of £168,482 in November 2010 to £239,079 as the decade ended.

Over time, banks and building societies have relaxed lending limits, which has also pumped more money into the market. Anthony Codling, a property analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said: “Borrowers used to be able to raise three times their salary or 2.5 times a joint salary, now they are borrowing 4.5 times.”

This “credit expansion” has been further boosted by inherited money, he said. He added: “The year 1971 was when we reached 50% homeownership in this country – it was as late as that. We’re now at the time when that first wave of mass affluence is being passed on.”

The banks of mum and dad, and grandma and grandad, have helped with deposits, and they could become even more generous with their gifts after changes to the inheritance tax on pensions announced in the recent budget.

The Covid pandemic brought a temporary pause, but as soon as estate agents reopened for business, buyers were out in force.

“The pandemic led large numbers of people to reassess what they actually wanted from housing,” said Neal Hudson, housing market analyst at consultancy BuiltPlace. “The so-called race for space saw people looking for larger homes and moving out of London.”

Story Continues