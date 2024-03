This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living on Social Security alone can be financially challenging, but many retirees and people with disabilities do it everyday. They budget carefully, find clever ways to save money and enroll in assistance programs designed to help people make ends meet, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Sometimes, they also move to lower-cost-of-living areas to stretch their dollars further or aim for a higher-than-average payment.

It’s possible to beat the average Social Security benefit. Those that do generally work longer careers — strategically increase their earnings over time — and wait as long as possible to apply for payments.

While the average monthly benefit varies by gender and age, here are the average Social Security payments in every state, according to the Social Security Administration.

Alabama

Overall total average payments for the state of Alabama:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,163,871

Total benefits: $1,706,991,000

Average total benefits: $1,467

Alaska

Overall total average payments for the state of Alaska:

Total number of beneficiaries: 110,006

Total benefits: $162,824,000

Average total benefits: $1,480

Arizona

Overall total average payments for the state of Arizona:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,449,120

Total benefits: $2,298,348,000

Average total benefits: $1,586

Arkansas

Overall total average payments for the state of Arkansas:

Total number of beneficiaries: 709,191

Total benefits: $1,005,891,000

Average total benefits: $1,418

California

Overall total average payments for the state of California:

Total number of beneficiaries: 6,166,205

Total benefits: $9,340,498,000

Average total benefits: $1,515

Colorado

Overall total average payments for the state of Colorado:

Total number of beneficiaries: 925,084

Total benefits: $1,467,937,000

Average total benefits: $1,587

Connecticut

Overall total average payments for the state of Connecticut:

Total number of beneficiaries: 699,597

Total benefits: $1,193,327,000

Average total benefits: $1,706

Delaware

Overall total average payments for the state of Delaware:

Total number of beneficiaries: 229,047

Total benefits: $387,905,000

Average total benefits: $1,694

District of Columbia

Overall total average payments for Washington, D.C.:

Total number of beneficiaries: 83,228

Total benefits: $124,676,000

Average total benefits: $1,498

Florida

Overall total average payments for the state of Florida:

Total number of beneficiaries: 4,909,642

Total benefits: $7,577,221,000

Average total benefits: $1,543

Georgia

Overall total average payments for the state of Georgia:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,918,848

Total benefits: $2,869,160,000

Average total benefits: $1,495

Hawaii

Overall total average payments for the state of Hawaii:

Total number of beneficiaries: 286,863

Total benefits: $449,099,000

Average total benefits: $1,566

Idaho

Overall total average payments for the state of Idaho:

Total number of beneficiaries: 377,904

Total benefits: $574,812,000

Average total benefits: $1,521

Illinois

Overall total average payments for the state of Illinois:

Total number of beneficiaries: 2,271,926

Total benefits: $3,564,381,000

Average total benefits: $1,569

Indiana

Overall total average payments for the state of Indiana:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,388,573

Total benefits: $2,189,729,000

Average total benefits: $1,577

Iowa

Overall total average payments for the state of Iowa:

Total number of beneficiaries: 668,984

Total benefits: $1,039,410,000

Average total benefits: $1,554

Kansas

Overall total average payments for the state of Kansas:

Total number of beneficiaries: 573,476

Total benefits: $910,400,000

Average total benefits: $1,588

Kentucky

Overall total average payments for the state of Kentucky:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,010,012

Total benefits: $1,438,656,000

Average total benefits: $1,424

Louisiana

Overall total average payments for the state of Louisiana:

Total number of beneficiaries: 924,881

Total benefits: $1,287,133,000

Average total benefits: $1,392

Maine

Overall total average payments for the state of Maine:

Total number of beneficiaries: 359,152

Total benefits: $521,038,000

Average total benefits: $1,451

Maryland

Overall total average payments for the state of Maryland:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,038,041

Total benefits: $1,710,224,000

Average total benefits: $1,648

Massachusetts

Overall total average payments for the state of Massachusetts:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,295,088

Total benefits: $2,061,173,000

Average total benefits: $1,592

Michigan

Overall total average payments for the state of Michigan:

Total number of beneficiaries: 2,253,295

Total benefits: $3,611,694,000

Average total benefits: $1,603

Minnesota

Overall total average payments for the state of Minnesota:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,082,519

Total benefits: $1,756,202,000

Average total benefits: $1,622

Mississippi

Overall total average payments for the state of Mississippi:

Total number of beneficiaries: 681,844

Total benefits: $951,295,000

Average total benefits: $1,395

Missouri

Overall total average payments for the state of Missouri:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,329,084

Total benefits: $1,990,464,000

Average total benefits: $1,498

Montana

Overall total average payments for the state of Montana:

Total number of beneficiaries: 248,513

Total benefits: $368,099,000

Average total benefits: $1,481

Nebraska

Overall total average payments for the state of Nebraska:

Total number of beneficiaries: 360,240

Total benefits: $559,398,000

Average total benefits: $1,553

Nevada

Overall total average payments for the state of Nevada:

Total number of beneficiaries: 571,841

Total benefits: $872,772,000

Average total benefits: $1,526

New Hampshire

Overall total average payments for the state of New Hampshire:

Total number of beneficiaries: 321,925

Total benefits: $534,012,000

Average total benefits: $1,659

New Jersey

Overall total average payments for the state of New Jersey:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,652,973

Total benefits: $2,823,697,000

Average total benefits: $1,708

New Mexico

Overall total average payments for the state of New Mexico:

Total number of beneficiaries: 455,414

Total benefits: $655,876,000

Average total benefits: $1,440

New York

Overall total average payments for the state of New York:

Total number of beneficiaries: 3,680,521

Total benefits: $5,804,433,000

Average total benefits: $1,577

North Carolina

Overall total average payments for the state of North Carolina:

Total number of beneficiaries: 2,202,898

Total benefits: $3,388,657,000

Average total benefits: $1,538

North Dakota

Overall total average payments for the state of North Dakota:

Total number of beneficiaries: 140,668

Total benefits: $211,034,000

Average total benefits: $1,500

Ohio

Overall total average payments for the state of Ohio:

Total number of beneficiaries: 2,409,265

Total benefits: $3,596,930,000

Average total benefits: $1,493

Oklahoma

Overall total average payments for the state of Oklahoma:

Total number of beneficiaries: 813,941

Total benefits: $1,204,224,000

Average total benefits: $1,480

Oregon

Overall total average payments for the state of Oregon:

Total number of beneficiaries: 910,086

Total benefits: $1,420,319,000

Average total benefits: $1,561

Pennsylvania

Overall total average payments for the state of Pennsylvania:

Total number of beneficiaries: 2,878,165

Total benefits: $4,573,216,000

Average total benefits: $1,589

Rhode Island

Overall total average payments for the state of Rhode Island:

Total number of beneficiaries: 230,763

Total benefits: $362,689,000

Average total benefits: $1,572

South Carolina

Overall total average payments for the state of South Carolina:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,215,646

Total benefits: $1,886,729,000

Average total benefits: $1,552

South Dakota

Overall total average payments for the state of South Dakota:

Total number of beneficiaries: 189,232

Total benefits: $283,326,000

Average total benefits: $1,497

Tennessee

Overall total average payments for the state of Tennessee:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,503,361

Total benefits: $2,257,993,000

Average total benefits: $1,502

Texas

Overall total average payments for the state of Texas:

Total number of beneficiaries: 4,475,805

Total benefits: $6,664,498,000

Average total benefits: $1,489

Utah

Overall total average payments for the state of Utah:

Total number of beneficiaries: 438,581

Total benefits: $693,526,000

Average total benefits: $1,581

Vermont

Overall total average payments for the state of Vermont:

Total number of beneficiaries: 157,587

Total benefits: $245,387,000

Average total benefits: $1,557

Virginia

Overall total average payments for the state of Virginia:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,598,078

Total benefits: $2,538,995,000

Average total benefits: $1,589

Washington

Overall total average payments for the state of Washington:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,413,306

Total benefits: $2,303,623,000

Average total benefits: $1,630

West Virginia

Overall total average payments for the state of West Virginia:

Total number of beneficiaries: 475,824

Total benefits: $692,161,000

Average total benefits: $1,455

Wisconsin

Overall total average payments for the state of Wisconsin:

Total number of beneficiaries: 1,289,260

Total benefits: $2,046,456,000

Average total benefits: $1,587

Wyoming

Overall total average payments for the state of Wyoming:

Total number of beneficiaries: 120,816

Total benefits: $192,021,000

Average total benefits: $1,589

GOBankingRates found the average Social Security payment in every state by looking at the Social Security Administration’s “OASDI Beneficiaries by State and County, 2021”. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) overall total average payment; (2) retired workers average payment; and (3) disabled workers average payment. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 26, 2023.

