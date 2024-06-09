Advertisement
The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

Jordan Rosenfeld
·10 min read
Richard Stephen / iStock.com
Richard Stephen / iStock.com

While Social Security benefits were never meant to fully replace the income you make while working, they are designed to prevent people from running out of funds in retirement. The Social Security Administration (SSA) also accounts for cost of living increases every year, and makes an adjustment to increase the benefits by a reasonable amount, as well.

If you’ve ever wondered what benefits your parents or grandparents were receiving, GOBankingRates took the average Social Security benefit from 1950 and found how much it translates to in today’s dollars. Using the SSA’s Annual Statistical Supplement of 2023, here is the average Social Security check from the year you — or a family member — were born.

brizmaker / iStock.com
brizmaker / iStock.com

1950

  • Average monthly Social Security payment then: $43.86

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in today’s dollars: $585.20

eric1513 / Getty Images
eric1513 / Getty Images

1951

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $42.14

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment in Today’s Dollars: $520.19

Paul Bradbury / iStock.com
Paul Bradbury / iStock.com

1952

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $49.25

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment in Today’s Dollars: $582.73

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1953

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $51.10

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $602.34

AleksandarNakic / iStock.com
AleksandarNakic / iStock.com

1954

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $59.14

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $689.34

1955

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $61.90

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $726.91

Matt Bennett / Unsplash
Matt Bennett / Unsplash

1956

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $63.09

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $738.12

lorozco3D / iStock.com
lorozco3D / iStock.com

1957

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $64.58

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $733.66

whitebalance.oatt / iStock/Getty Images
whitebalance.oatt / iStock/Getty Images

1958

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $66.35

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $727.41

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1959

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $72.78

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $786.90

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

1960

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $74.04

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $792.32

Richard Stephen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Richard Stephen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1961

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $75.65

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $795.97

Johnny Greig / iStock.com
Johnny Greig / iStock.com

1962

  • Average monthly Social Security payment then: $76.19

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in today’s dollars: $796.31

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1963

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $76.88

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $792.95

Punnarong / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Punnarong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1964

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $77.57

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $787.12

Nodar Chernishev / iStock.com
Nodar Chernishev / iStock.com

1965

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $83.92

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $843.36

AND-ONE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AND-ONE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1966

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $84.35

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $831.69

Bill Oxford / iStock.com
Bill Oxford / iStock.com

1967

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $85.37

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $813.60

RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images
RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images

1968

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $98.86

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $909.01

Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1969

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $100.40

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $884.28

FatCamera / Getty Images
FatCamera / Getty Images

1970

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $118.10

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $979.63

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1971

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $132.17

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,041.25

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1972

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $162.35

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,238.55

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1973

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $166.42

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,224.90

shapecharge / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shapecharge / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1974

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $188.21

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,266.37

JJ Gouin / iStock.com
JJ Gouin / iStock.com

1975

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $207.18

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,246.85

Piyapong Thongcharoen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Piyapong Thongcharoen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1976

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $224.86

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,268.06

Kameleon007 / iStock.com
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

1977

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $243.00

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,302.43

btrenkel / iStock.com
btrenkel / iStock.com

1978

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $263.20

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,320.41

mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1979

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $294.30

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,351.06

kali9 / iStock.com
kali9 / iStock.com

1980

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $341.40

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,375.90

blyjak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
blyjak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1981

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $385.97

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,391.04

Kali Nine LLC / iStock.com
Kali Nine LLC / iStock.com

1982

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $419.30

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,394.17

NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1983

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $440.77

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,413.11

dragana991 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dragana991 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1984

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $460.57

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,417.18

Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1985

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $478.62

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,422.47

alvarez / iStock.com
alvarez / iStock.com

1986

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $488.44

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,397.35

courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

1987

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $512.65

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,445.51

Olena Miroshnichenko / iStock.com
Olena Miroshnichenko / iStock.com

1988

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $536.77

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,454.65

Bill Oxford / iStock.com
Bill Oxford / iStock.com

1989

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $566.85

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,467.67

skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

1990

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $602.56

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,482.98

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1991

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $629.32

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,465.99

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1992

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $652.64

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,481.78

Barbacane / iStock.com
Barbacane / iStock.com

1993

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $674.06

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,482.12

Geber86 / iStock.com
Geber86 / iStock.com

1994

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $697.34

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,495.55

eric1513 / iStock.com
eric1513 / iStock.com

1995

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $719.80

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,501.61

kali9 / iStock.com
kali9 / iStock.com

1996

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $744.96

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,512.83

Popartic / iStock.com
Popartic / iStock.com

1997

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $774.84

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,527.02

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1998

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $779.69

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,512.81

richcano / iStock.com
richcano / iStock.com

1999

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $804.30

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,534.92

Dean Mitchell / Getty Images
Dean Mitchell / Getty Images

2000

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $844.48

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,568.63

NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

2001

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $874.44

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,565.84

Daisy-Daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Daisy-Daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2002

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $895.00

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,584.56

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2003

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $922.08

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,591.17

miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images
miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images

2004

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $954.89

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,616.65

2005

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,002.00

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,647.48

lisegagne / Getty Images
lisegagne / Getty Images

2006

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,044.40

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,651.38

LPETTET / iStock.com
LPETTET / iStock.com

2007

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,078.60

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,670.78

MonicaNinker / iStock.com
MonicaNinker / iStock.com

2008

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,152.90

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,712.57

agshotime / Getty Images/iStockphoto
agshotime / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2009

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,164.30

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,728.99

aldomurillo / Getty Images
aldomurillo / Getty Images

2010

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,175.50

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,700.96

NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2011

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,228.57

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,749.21

Ridofranz / Getty Images
Ridofranz / Getty Images

2012

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,261.61

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,745.20

NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2013

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,293.83

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,761.67

simon2579 / iStock.com
simon2579 / iStock.com

2014

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,328.58

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,780.87

ImagePixel / iStock.com
ImagePixel / iStock.com

2015

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,341.77

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,800.16

west / iStock.com
west / iStock.com

2016

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,360.13

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,800.07

Douglas Rissing / iStock.com
Douglas Rissing / iStock.com

2017

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,404.15

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,813.01

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com
Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com

2018

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,461.31

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,848.54

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

2019

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,502.85

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,872.04

Ivan Gonzalez / iStock.com
Ivan Gonzalez / iStock.com

2020

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,544.15

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,876.82

KenTannenbaum / iStock.com
KenTannenbaum / iStock.com

2021

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,658.03

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,987.41

Jose carlos Cerdeno / iStock.com
Jose carlos Cerdeno / iStock.com

2022

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,825.14

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $2,035.47

eric1513 / Getty Images
eric1513 / Getty Images

2023

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment Then: $1,842.87

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment In Today’s Dollars: $1,931.44

brizmaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto
brizmaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2024

  • Average Monthly Social Security Payment: $1,912.09

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this story.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) “Annual Statistical Supplement, 2023” to find the average Social Security check the year you were born. Using this report, GOBankingRates referenced Table 3.C4–Average monthly amount of Social Security (OASDI) to find: (1) the average monthly Social Security payment for retired workers (amount at the time), and then used the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator to find the (2) average monthly Social Security payment for retired workers (2024 dollars) for the years 1950 through 2023. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born