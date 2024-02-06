Advertisement
Joel Anderson
·8 min read
adogslifephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adogslifephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homeownership may be the ideal goal for most Americans, but with housing prices on the high side due to shortages, and even higher mortgage interest rates, it might just be out of reach for many. More Americans find themselves in a position to rent.

While renting may feel like a waste of money to some, it is the reality for many Americans. For those with money leftover to save after expenses, it also is a time where you can save up for a down payment on a house. And if mortgage interest rates don’t drop soon, it will be cheaper to rent than to buy in many states.

To find the average rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s rent index to find the typical home value for single family residences in each state and ApartmentList to find typical rental costs for single family homes in each state. Median home list prices were also provided as supplemental data. The rental cost data for Maine, Vermont and Alaska is unavailable and was omitted from this study. The final ranking should allow you to understand which parts of the country are the least friendly to renters, and which states can help you save money. Let’s start with the most affordable.

Last updated: January 8, 2024.

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $86,271

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $662

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $147,407

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $703

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $129,400

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $718

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $99,760

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $774

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com
Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $86,085

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $796

ghornephoto / iStock.com
ghornephoto / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $175,745

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $802

pamspix / Getty Images
pamspix / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $224,998

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $804

powerofforever / Getty Images/iStockphoto
powerofforever / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $318,159

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $816

Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com
Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $107,372

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $816

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $106,111

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $821

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $291,827

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $836

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $112,027

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $839

lillisphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lillisphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $72,656

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $841

qingwa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
qingwa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $203,953

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $875

TennesseePhotographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TennesseePhotographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $159,341

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $880

Rauluminate / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rauluminate / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $128,952

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $889

cgbaldauf / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cgbaldauf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $111,685

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $901

Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com
Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $119,425

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $902

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $129,387

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $949

David Prahl / Shutterstock.com
David Prahl / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $166,796

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $955

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $253,890

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,012

DougSchneiderPhoto / Getty Images
DougSchneiderPhoto / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $170,004

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,057

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $281,476

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,083

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Utah

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $325,236

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,111

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $175,951

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,118

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $204,780

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,124

AlexLinck / Shutterstock.com
AlexLinck / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $209,849

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,130

RobertCrum / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RobertCrum / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $237,721

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,135

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $155,899

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,143

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $234,690

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,155

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $203,905

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,156

Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock.com
Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $177,499

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,187

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $177,731

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,196

franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $304,677

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,215

Pgiam / iStock.com
Pgiam / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $236,686

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,241

jmsilva / Getty Images
jmsilva / Getty Images

Florida

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $213,476

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,305

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $187,551

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,306

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $330,450

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,438

Adventure_Photo / Getty Images
Adventure_Photo / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $216,300

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,483

tab1962 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tab1962 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $383,002

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,490

KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $403,463

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,509

Greg Bethmann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Greg Bethmann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $267,528

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,543

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com
Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $285,223

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,605

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $469,501

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,683

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $376,494

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,732

Photo Beto / Getty Images
Photo Beto / Getty Images

California

  • Median list price for a single-family residence: $496,059

  • Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,830

Methodology: To find the cost of rent and the median home value for each state, GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index to find the typical home value for single family residences in each state and used ApartmentList to find the typical rental costs for single family homes in each state. Both of these values were recorded to show the value and rental cost in each state. The rental cost data for Maine, Vermont, and Alaska are unavailable and was omitted from this study. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of January 8th, 2024.  

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect a single-family residence at the price listed in this article.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

