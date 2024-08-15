Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,045.85
    +285.84 (+1.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,533.85
    +78.64 (+1.44%)
     

  • DOW

    40,490.39
    +482.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7298
    +0.0006 (+0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.41
    +1.43 (+1.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,869.68
    +503.18 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,497.10
    +17.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,136.31
    +51.99 (+2.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    +0.1080 (+2.83%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,558.48
    +365.88 (+2.13%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.23
    -2.89 (-15.96%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,347.35
    +66.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,726.64
    +284.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6641
    +0.0023 (+0.35%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP ON WALMART SURGE, U.S. RETAIL SALES BEAT

The Nasdaq 100 recovers all of its losses from early August amid recent rally

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage ticks up to 6.49%, near its lowest level in more than a year

ALEX VEIGA
·2 min read
FILE - A sign announcing a house for sale is displayed in Prospect Heights, Ill., on March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

The rate rose to 6.49% from 6.47% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.09%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also rose this week, pushing the average rate up to 5.66% from 5.63% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.46%, Freddie Mac said.

Despite the modest uptick, mortgage rates are expected to keep trending lower overall this year, as signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

“In 2023, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nearly hit 8%, slamming the brakes on the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Now, the 30-year fixed-rate hovers around 6.5% and will likely trend down in the coming months as inflation continues to slow. Lower rates are good news for potential buyers and sellers alike.”

The rate on a 30-year mortgage is influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the central bank’s interest rate policy decisions. That can move the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago.

The elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.