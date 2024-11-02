Housing has always been a hot topic of debate, especially as buyers continue to be priced out of the market. The once attainable “American Dream” of homeownership is now plagued with rising costs and stiff competition.

Although these trends started decades ago, the past 10 years have seen some drastic changes in the average home sale price. Here’s how the average cost of a home has changed in the last 10 years, including factors that influenced home prices, based on GOBankingRates research.

2014: Strong Economic Rebounds

The economy was strong in 2014, marking the biggest rebound since the Great Recession. The average home sale price in 2014 was $347,700. With inflation, this equates to about $459,590. Part of the economic rebound is attributed to high job growth and low unemployment rates.

2015: Continued Growth

The economy and housing market continued to build off 2014’s momentum. The spring of 2015 saw the best home-building numbers since 2007. The average home sale price reached $352,700, or about $466,542 when inflation is factored in.

2016: A New Presidency

In 2016, former President Donald Trump was elected to office, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to 19,000 for the first time. Similarly, housing prices reached a new high at an average sale price of $360,900. In 2024’s currency, this would be about $473,354.

2017: Consumer Confidence Soars

With Trump setting 3% growth targets for his first year in office, the economy continued to grow along with consumer confidence. Consumer confidence reached its highest point since 2000, while unemployment remained low and the economy solidified a 2.3% growth rate. These factors trickled down into home prices increasing to $384,900. In today’s currency, this amount equates to $462,347.

2018: Strong But Steady

2018 remained a strong year despite a few mishaps. The Dow Jones Industrial Average exceeded 26,000; however, it also sustained the largest one-day drop, falling by 1,597 points. Other stock trading platforms also announced declines, including the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Housing prices did not fall, but they did remain around 2017 levels, with an average home sale price of $385,000 or $481,851 when converted to today’s currency with inflation.