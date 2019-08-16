The Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster Is the Ultimate Open-Top V-12 Lamborghini

From Road & Track

The mighty Lamborghini Aventador is due to be replaced in the near future. We don't know if this one is the last iteration, but if it is, it's a hell of a send-off. This is the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, making its debut today at Pebble Beach. Just 63 will be made, and before you ask, yes, they're all sold out.

Really, this is just an Aventador SVJ Roadster with some unique styling details paying tribute to Lamborghini's founding year, 1963. That's no bad thing. After all, this is a drop-top with a 770-hp 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12. What's not to like?

Lamborghini created eight liveries for the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster and the one you see here features matte gray Grigio Acheso paint with some nifty dark orange accents. The center-lock wheels are finished in what Lamborghini calls "matte titanium," and inside, the gray-and-orange theme continues. Of course, there's lots of carbon fiber and Alcantara trim, plus the number 63 embossed between the seats.

The 63 lucky buyers will begin getting their hands on these cars next year. But wait! There's more!

Lamborghini also revealed another special-edition today, the Huracan Evo GT Celebration. This one pays tribute to the Grasser Racing Team, which brought Lamborghini victories at Daytona and Sebring both in 2018 and 2019. Just 36 will be made, a number that references the "36 Hours of Florida," which is what people in the motorsports world call the combined Daytona 24 and Sebring 12-Hour races. All of these will be for the North American market.

The green-and-orange paint scheme is inspired by the livery of the Grasser Racing Huracan GT3, as is the number 11 painted on the car. If you want, you can have the Lamborghini Squadra Corse logo painted on the roof, and wreaths highlighting the four victories on the left rear fender. Lamborghini will offer other paint schemes for the car, too. Inside there's a plaque commemorating the Sebring and Daytona victories and a new design of bucket seat, complete with orange accents.

In its press release announcing these two cars, Lamborghini didn't say that the Huracan was sold out yet, so presumably, some of the 36 are still left. Call your dealer.



