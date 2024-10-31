Avenix Fzco merges AI and Forex Automation: introducing FXDyno robot

The Independent was not involved in the creation of this sponsored content.

Avenix Fzco, a fintech company based in Dubai, recently unveiled FXDyno, a brand-new automated trading tool made to coincide with the MetaTrader 4 platform. With an emphasis on the gold market and using the M15 timeframe, this forex robot seeks to give traders a tool for possible market opportunities.

Wave-Based Approach and Risk Control

A wave-based trading strategy is the foundation of FXDyno’s business. This method makes use of a number of indicators, such as Momentum Indicators, Fractal Analysis, Moving Averages (MA), and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). FXDyno starts trading according to its preset parameters when certain conditions are met by all of these indicators.

FXDyno now has a number of risk management features added by Avenix Fzco. By limiting open positions to no more than six at any one time, the software may lessen overall market exposure. The Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each trade are predetermined. Spread and slippage filters, a global stop loss based on drawdown percentage, and trailing stops are further safeguards.

Auto-Lot Function and User-Friendly Design

The interface of FXDyno is made to be user-friendly for traders with different levels of experience. It has an Auto-Lot function, which automatically modifies position sizes in response to changes in the account balance. This feature seeks to maximize possible returns without requiring the user to make manual adjustments.

Data Sources and Testing

FXDyno was made to build trade algorithms using data from 2016 to the present. The goal of this prolonged period of improvement is to improve the software’s capacity to handle different market conditions.

FxDyno uses tick data from Dukascopy, supplied by Tick Data Suite, which is run by Thinkberry SRL. The software’s decision-making procedures are based on this extensive dataset.

System Specifications and Trading Strategy

FXDyno requires a $10,000 initial deposit to function and is made especially for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. When evaluating the software, prospective users should take note of this requirement.

Neither grid trading nor hedging techniques, nor high-frequency strategies like scalping, are used by the forex robot. Rather, FXDyno strives for a more methodical approach to market involvement.

Support and Availability

The MT4 Strategy Tester can be used to test the demo version of FXDyno provided by Avenix Fzco. This enables prospective users to assess the features and functionality of the forex robot prior to making a choice. The business offers customer service for FXDyno, with a committed support staff on hand around-the-clock, seven days a week, to help with technical problems or inquiries about trading.

Story Continues