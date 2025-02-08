Avantor Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.78b (down 2.6% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$711.5m (up 122% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 11% (up from 4.6% in FY 2023).

EPS: US$1.05 (up from US$0.47 in FY 2023).

NYSE:AVTR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Avantor EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 125%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in the US.

Performance of the American Life Sciences industry.

The company's shares are down 14% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of these results suggests Avantor may be undervalued based on 6 important criteria we look at. You can access our in-depth analysis and discover what the outlook is like for the stock by clicking here.

