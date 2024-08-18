AutoZone Insiders Sell US$1.4m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AutoZone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, George Mrkonic, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$2,542 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$3,213). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of George Mrkonic's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in AutoZone than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AutoZone Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, AutoZone insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Senior VP Jennifer Bedsole bought US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that AutoZone insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$109m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AutoZone Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, AutoZone insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for AutoZone you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

