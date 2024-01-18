AutoZone Inc Senior Vice President Sells Company Shares

Grant Mcgee, Sr. Vice President of AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), executed a sale of 693 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at a price of $2654.14 per share, which resulted in a total value of $1,838,768.02.

AutoZone Inc is a retailer and a distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The company operates through various segments, including Auto Parts Stores and Other. It offers a range of products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,960 shares of AutoZone Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year, which includes 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

The market capitalization of AutoZone Inc stands at $46.57 billion, with the stock trading at $2654.14 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 19.55, which is above the industry median of 17.16 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio of the company.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $2654.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $2744.94, AutoZone Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance. However, investors are always advised to consider the broader market context and additional data when making investment decisions.

